Unprecedented Psoriasis Results: 92% Success Rate with Steroid-Free ARCTIVA™ Cream

News provided by

Arctiva Wellness

12 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

  • Consumer panel featuring ARCTIVA's Psoriasis cream unveils 92% of users experienced calmer, more moisturized skin within 60 days
  • Eight out of 10 participants noticed less flaky, sloughing and itching within two weeks
  • ARCTIVA is the only product line that features HYDROSURF™ glycolipid technology—a revolutionary blend of fermented ingredients discovered in Antarctica

SOLON, Ohio, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTIVA™ Psoriasis Cream is an innovative solution for psoriasis sufferers, according to a third-party consumer panel. The independent study produced 47 data points over 60 days. It showed that 92% of users experienced calmer, more moisturized skin and significantly reduced psoriasis symptoms using the proprietary cream.

ARCTIVA Psoriasis Cream is a steroid-free, medicated formulation which features 2% salicylic acid as an FDA-approved active ingredient. It is the only psoriasis product enhanced with HYDROSURF™—a powerful blend of fermented ingredients that are ideal for products targeting dry skin conditions such as psoriasis. The formula also features key vitamins, essential oils and botanicals. The unique blend of synergistic ingredients provides significant relief of itching, redness and flaking. Consistent use of the cream led to continued improvement of psoriasis symptoms throughout the study.

"Our proprietary ARCTIVA Psoriasis Cream has been formulated with essential ingredients to provide deep relief and hydration to psoriasis sufferers," said Vic Peroni, chief operating officer of ARCTIVA Wellness. "The study's compelling results demonstrate that we have succeeded in developing an effective, steroid-free psoriasis solution to alleviate pain and irritation."

The ARCTIVA™ Psoriasis Cream study revealed that users experienced significant improvements:

  • After one day, 89% experienced soothed skin
  • Within two weeks, 81% had less flakes and sloughing, while 89% experienced less itching
  • Within 60 days, 92% experienced calmer, more moisturized skin

ARCTIVA Psoriasis Cream is manufactured in the U.S. and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. It can be purchased online at arctivaskin.com and Amazon.

About ARCTIVA™ Wellness

ARCTIVA™ Wellness is a science-driven skincare company that develops transformative products for people suffering from life-altering skin conditions, starting with eczema and psoriasis. Our team of experts is dedicated to researching and developing innovative skin technologies, such as our proprietary HYRDOSURF™ blend of fermented ingredients, with origins in the glacial lakes of Antarctica. We formulate long-lasting solutions, not short-lived relief. To stay up to date, visit arctivaskin.com.

Media Contacts:
Samantha Grossman, [email protected], (212) 805-3015; or Brittany Mobley, [email protected]

SOURCE Arctiva Wellness

