Unprecedented Study Results Demonstrating Topical Wound Oxygen Effectiveness Presented at Major Wound Care Conferences

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc. announced today that two study abstracts were presented demonstrating Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) healing effectiveness in 115 recalcitrant chronic ulcerations of varied etiologies at both the recent Society of Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) conference in Orlando, Florida and European Wound Management Association (EWMA) conference in Krakow, Poland.

The study was a two-year retrospective review of 71 patients with a total of 115 wounds treated by a Veterans Affairs hospital in Chicago that prescribed cyclical pressurized TWO 2 therapy for use at home. The recalcitrant wounds types treated consisted of a mix of venous/lymphatic insufficiency ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers and ischemic ulcers. Additionally, most patients had concurrent peripheral vascular disease.

The authors noted in their conclusions that "Of the 115 ulcers under treatment with Topical Wound Oxygen in two years, 64.4% achieved complete closure" also "Of the ulcerations that have not reached full closure, the majority have decreased in size since initiation of topical oxygen" it was noted that "a number of patients stated they had significant pain relief with the usage of the Topical Wound Oxygen device."

"We are delighted to see further scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of our unique multi-modality TWO 2 therapy in healing chronic ulcerations being presented at both the SAWC and EWMA conferences, which are the largest annual multi-disciplinary wound care conferences held in the USA and Europe respectively. AOTI remains committed to fostering the development of the strongest scientific evidence demonstrating both the healing and health economic benefits of our patented Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) homecare therapy," stated Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President of AOTI.

The full abstract entitled "A Retrospective Review of Pressurized Cyclical Topical Oxygen as an Adjunct Treatment in Healing Chronic Wounds and Ulcerations" can be downloaded using the following link:

http://ewma.conference2web.com/#resources/a-retrospective-review-of-pressurized-cyclical-topical-oxygen-as-an-adjunct-treatment-in-healing-chronic-wounds-and-ulcerations-d44a39bf-43f1-4485-9437-2963e327e265

