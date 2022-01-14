Unprecedented Surge in New Businesses Leads to Unique DIY Marketing Book

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Berson, principal of BersonDeanStevens, Inc., a strategic marketing agency specializing in revenue-generating solutions and marketing technologies today announced the release of her new book, Ready-Made Marketing – Tactics and Templates for Business Owners, Business Professionals and Independent Contractors.

Ready-Made Marketing For Business Owners, Business Professionals and Independent Contractors

Berson explains, "The book takes the guesswork out of marketing. It's an easy-to-use resource with over 70 customizable email templates and video scripts, step-by-step instructions for using proven and effective marketing tactics plus over 400 technology resources – all affordably priced, if not free."

Co-author Evon Rosen, with senior and executive marketing experience spanning over 25 years, and currently a consultant on marketing strategy, branding and content ideation and development, said 'The idea for the book was born out of COVID-19."

Rosen continued, "COVID has made it exceedingly tough for many small businesses and professionals. With owners trying to regain their footing, and record numbers of individuals leaving their jobs and starting their own businesses, this book will help them bounce back from the pandemic in a big way. With this book, there's no need to hire marketing expertise, have a marketing staff or a big marketing budget."

Ready-Made Marketing addresses an unmet need. It's every business person's go-to guide to quickly, easily and cost-effectively market their products or services.

Contact: Lori Berson

BersonDeanStevens, Inc.

877.447.0134

[email protected]

Calendar



BersonDeanStevens, Inc. is a strategic marketing, demand generation, and sales enablement agency helping companies generate, nurture and convert leads to revenue. Our unique approach blends strategic expertise, fresh ideas, creative flair, research, and a deep understanding of marketing technology to achieve measurable results across every stage of the customer lifecycle. We make your phone ring, move product off shelves, connect with your customers, and build lasting relationships that drive your success. For more information, visit www.bersondeanstevens.com.

SOURCE BersonDeanStevens, Inc