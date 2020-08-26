Unprecedented times require innovative solutions: White launches its Grocery Carousel™ to meet the demand on pickup operations

The storage and quick retrieval of the large quantities of online grocery orders for dynamic customer pick-up has become very challenging. The impact of COVID-19 has caused multi-day delays and capacity surges that can be problematic without an automated solution. Maintaining large orders with many items, bags, or totes can be challenging without mechanization and the maximization of space. Customers expect fast and efficient order handling within limited reservation windows.

The Grocery Carousel is already improving the efficiency of store pickup and improving customer curbside delivery rates for online orders in multiple states across the country. Accuracy and speed are easily achieved by efficiently managing orders within an intelligent storage solution. Long customer wait times are dramatically reduced as the Grocery Carousel quickly spins to retrieve requests for multiple customers with varying size orders. While the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented demand, many new customers say they will continue this new form of shop online and pick up at store well into the future. The ability of retailers to keep up with these increasing demands and efficiency requirements will be essential to keep existing customers and acquiring new online users.

Adam Kraft, White Systems National Retail Sales Director says, "The Grocery Carousel brings immediate improvements to order retrieval speed and reduced customer wait times associated with the traditional grocery pick-up model. The solution allows retailers to utilize wasted and unused vertical wall space to in turn maximize the number of online orders produced in shorter periods of time. Stores additionally benefit by reducing already cluttered aisles giving expensive floor space back or subsequently increasing the hourly capacity of the pickup operation."

Corey Calla, President of White Systems says, "This is the first of a series of innovative solutions for grocery and retail customers in response to the changing environment. The Grocery Carousel is the solution for rapid order processing, efficient storage and customer retention. Even amidst high volumes of online orders, the White Grocery Carousel will eliminate chaos and decrease order cycle times allowing the retailer to process up to 400% more hourly orders"

You can also visit whitesystems.com/grocery-carousel-brochure/ for detailed specifications and materials.

About White:

White, a business unit of SencorpWhite, is a leading provider of high-density storage and retrieval solutions and software systems used for e-commerce, hospital pharmacies, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment, aerospace, in-store pickup and military point-of-use solutions. The world's top corporations benefit from the increased efficiencies, accuracy, cost reductions, floor space savings and high throughput of White's automation solutions.

About SencorpWhite:

SencorpWhite is a leading provider of unique end-to-end solutions for the packaging and management of high-value inventory. White, a business unit of SencorpWhite, is a market leader in innovative intelligent storage solutions and software systems. The company's products and services-- which range from White automated storage and retrieval systems, Sencorp thermoformers, CeraTek and Accu-Seal heat sealers, and Intek and Minerva item management software-- cover the entire supply chain, from the point-of-manufacture through distribution and to the point-of-use. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail [email protected].

