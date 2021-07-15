Unqork Announces the Unqork Create Conference

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced Unqork Create , a new annual conference series that will explore the latest innovation in enterprise no-code. The inaugural conference will take place October 12 - 14, 2021, with a mix of virtual and in-person activities, including meetups in New York, Japan and London. Unqork Create will offer attendees the chance to understand how no-code is being used by their industry peers, learn more about the Unqork platform, and explore new ways that no-code can accelerate digital transformation within their enterprise.

The global event will feature speaker sessions with industry experts, a product roadmap discussion with Unqork's platform leadership, interactive workshops and deep-dives into Unqork best practices, panel discussions with Unqork's customers and partners, a Customer Awards presentation and more. Unqork Create will kick off with an in-person cocktail reception at The Shed NYC , and throughout the three-day conference, attendees will have opportunities for both virtual and in-person networking.

"As Unqork becomes the go-to platform for the next generation of software developers, there is a growing community of no-code evangelists -- business and tech leaders, software engineers and partners -- who are seeking a deeper understanding of Unqork and what it can do," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and founder, Unqork. "Unqork Create will explore the platform and how its being used, to help guests uncover new possibilities and refine their expertise in the technology that is becoming a part of their everyday life. There is a better way to build enterprise software without creating code and we're excited to showcase it at Unqork Create!"

To save the date for Unqork Create, see here .

The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority. For all in-person events, Unqork will adhere to local health and safety guidelines in New York, Japan and London.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

SOURCE Unqork