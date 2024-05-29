Unqork Appoints Ex-Google Executive as President & COO as Company Redefines Application Development in the Cloud with AI

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the Enterprise App Cloud, has announced a significant addition to its executive team with the appointment of Ant van Rensburg as President and Chief Operating Officer. Van Rensburg is a Silicon Valley veteran with extensive technology leadership experience, including a robust track record of scaling teams and operations at Google, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain. As President and COO, he will play a pivotal role in Unqork's strategy to transform how enterprises build, secure, and manage applications in the cloud, enabling them to accelerate development, eliminate technical debt, and reduce costs.

Van Rensburg brings a distinguished 12-year tenure at Google, where he drove cross-company efforts to build operational excellence, boost execution velocity, accelerate product growth, and commercialize Google products, including work with Google X and YouTube. Most recently, he oversaw the strategic financial management of the company's functional business areas, ESG, and emerging products. Prior to Google, he served clients in the financial services and insurance industries as a Principal with the Boston Consulting Group.

"We are so excited to welcome Ant to the Unqork team," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder of Unqork. "Ant is a proven leader in technology and operations, and his extensive experience in driving operational excellence and scaling businesses at Google will be invaluable as we accelerate our cloud and AI strategies and expand our presence in Silicon Valley. With Ant's leadership, we will deliver transformative AI solutions to our clients and reshape the enterprise software landscape."

"I am excited to join Unqork at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth," said van Rensburg. "Unqork's cloud-based solutions have the potential to revolutionize how enterprises develop and deploy applications. I look forward to working with the talented team at Unqork to meet the growing demand for enterprise AI solutions and help our clients harness the full potential of the cloud."

Strategic Impact and Future Growth

Unqork's integration of AI into its Enterprise App Cloud will unlock the full potential of the cloud by transforming the application layer for the company's client base in financial services, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector. As the company continues to launch AI capabilities this year, van Rensburg's leadership will be crucial in executing and scaling these initiatives, positioning Unqork to enhance its cloud-focused business operations internally and for its clients.

Founded and headquartered in New York, Unqork has significantly expanded its presence in the Bay Area over the past 18 months, tapping into the region's deep talent pool. In addition to van Rensburg, Unqork has recently added Silicon Valley-based leaders to oversee its product, engineering, and marketing teams. These moves have further positioned the company at the forefront of innovation in the AI, cloud, and enterprise software markets.

About Unqork

Unqork is the first Enterprise App Cloud solution, reshaping how organizations create, secure, and manage the entire lifecycle of their applications in the cloud—all with zero code. Unqork's Enterprise App Cloud represents the next evolution of the application cloud layer, empowering enterprises to unleash business agility while removing the burden of technical debt. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, and healthcare. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about Unqork, please visit: https://www.unqork.com

