Unqork Appoints Marcos Christodonte II as Global Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced the appointment of Marcos Christodonte II as Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Christodonte has decades of experience leading information security for large enterprises, joining Unqork from Gartner, where he served as CISO for nearly four years. Prior to Gartner, Christodonte was a divisional Head of Information Security at Bridgewater Associates and held senior cybersecurity roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Large enterprises often struggle with releasing and managing custom applications that deliver their intended value on time and within budget. Additionally, those applications often contain significant software vulnerabilities on day one—many that go undetected or unresolved until after a security incident," said Marcos Christodonte II, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Unqork. "To keep up with the speed of technology and business change, enterprises need to reduce the software code in their environments that may unknowingly create security exposures and business risk. I'm excited to join Unqork to help securely bring that new approach to market."

In his role, Christodonte will help the company keep pace with evolving cyber threats and provide customers with the enterprise-grade security they expect from Unqork. Unqork offers to each of its customers a single tenant interface allowing them to operate in an entirely private stack--only their products, rules, and data live inside their instance--while maintaining the freedom and flexibility to use the cloud provider of their choice. Unqork maintains and monitors security, compliance, role-based access control and infrastructure, so that customers can focus on creating revenue-driving applications.

Christodonte will also help customers identify vulnerable legacy software that Unqork can transform and secure. Legacy enterprise applications often contain significant, undetected software vulnerabilities that can be traced back to the first line of code. Unqork's no-code platform reduces the risks associated with insecure code, enabling increased security and speed, at-scale.

"Every day, the world's largest enterprises use Unqork's no-code platform to create and maintain software, entrusting us with their most sensitive, mission-critical projects." said Gary Hoberman, Founder and CEO, Unqork. "Adding Marcos to the team continues our mission to securely drive the future of software."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

