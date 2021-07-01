Unqork Appoints Philip Lacor as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced the appointment of Philip Lacor as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lacor joins Unqork with decades of experience leading global enterprise sales organizations, having held leadership positions at companies including Envoy, Dropbox and Dell. Lacor has a proven track record of scaling enterprise sales functions -- growing teams from dozens to thousands and taking businesses from $30M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to over $3B in ARR. As Unqork continues to experience a period of rapid growth and seeks to further expand its global footprint, Lacor's experience will help drive the company's efforts.

"Organizations in every industry are turning to software for a competitive advantage. Unfortunately, the limitations of traditional coding methods mean that enterprises can't green-light every project -- the ones they do pursue take too long and cost too much to get to market, and technology teams spend the majority of their time patching and maintaining legacy code," said Philip Lacor, Chief Revenue Officer, Unqork. "By providing a new, no-code approach that allows enterprises to build mission-critical software faster, at a lower cost and a much higher quality, Unqork is incredibly well-positioned to capture one of the biggest markets in tech. I'm thrilled to be on this journey with the team."

Lacor has experience leading all sales and go-to-market functions including customer success, support, channel alliances, business development and sales operations. Most recently, he served as CRO of Envoy, a leading workplace technology platform used in over 14,000 locations around the globe.

"This is a pivotal moment for Unqork. We're going after the $500B a year that enterprise organizations spend coding software and our product-market fit is proven by our roster of Fortune 500 customers across industries," said Gary Hoberman, founder and CEO, Unqork. "As we look to rapidly scale our operations to meet the demand we are seeing for Unqork, Philip's experience will greatly help us capture this massive opportunity."

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

