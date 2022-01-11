Unqork Awarded a Software Licensing Program Contract by the State of California

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced that Unqork is now an approved vendor for the Software Licensing Program (SLP) within the State of California. The contract simplifies the procurement process for state and local agencies in California, allowing them to leverage Unqork's no-code platform to build mission-critical, enterprise-grade software in a codeless architecture.

Administered by California's Department of General Services, the SLP program establishes pre-negotiated contracts with software vendors, reducing the burden of the procurement process on individual departments. As an approved SLP vendor, Unqork's no-code platform will be easily accessible to agencies throughout the State of California, allowing them to build, deploy and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code.

Unqork's platform can help governments innovate licensing, permitting and regulatory workflows; virtualize in-person services; conduct complex benefits and case management; and more. With Unqork's drag-and-drop interface, engineers can build and deploy software faster, significantly reducing development timelines and cost of ownership, while bringing much needed relief to understaffed tech teams.

"At a time when virtual government services are vital to every community, Unqork's enterprise no-code platform allows governments to quickly deliver mission-critical applications to the people they serve," said Clint Buytenhuys, Vice President of State & Local, Unqork. "Being awarded contracts such as the California SLP is an essential step in simplifying the procurement process for California government departments to acquire the Unqork platform, in turn enabling them to quickly deliver internal and external government services at scale."

Working alongside Unqork, Sacramento-based Pinnacle Advocacy was instrumental to this effort to streamline access to the Unqork platform. Unqork solutions can be accessed on the SLP through these reseller partners: Allied Network Solutions , Carahsoft Technology Corp ® , Solutions Simplified .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC, and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

