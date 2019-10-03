Unqork Closes $80 Million Series B Funding Round Led by CapitalG, Driving the No-Code Enterprise Revolution

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork ( https://www.unqork.com ), the only no-code application platform built for the enterprise, announced today that it has secured $80 Million in Series B financing led by CapitalG, the growth equity investment fund of Google parent company Alphabet. As part of the new investment, Unqork will be expanding operations into additional markets, verticals, and growing its engineering team.

Unqork, which was founded in 2017, is a cloud-based no-code enterprise application development platform that combines the simplicity of a no-code interface with the functionality and power of enterprise-grade software. Companies including John Hancock, Goldman Sachs, Careerwise, and Liberty Mutual are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build industrial strength applications faster, with higher quality and lower costs.

The funding round was led by CapitalG, as well as existing investors. Joining as new investors are funds and accounts under management by subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc. To date, Unqork has raised more than $110 million in funding and is used by some of the largest and most complex enterprise companies in the world.

"We're ecstatic to have CapitalG help power Unqork's momentum for continued growth," said Unqork CEO, Gary Hoberman. "By building on our proven financial services and insurance successes, the additional funding will allow us to help deliver more of the best enterprise no-code technology and enable fully functional application development for top companies all over the world."

Unqork has hit a significant number of milestones in 2019, including:

Growing annual recurring revenue at a significant triple-digit rate over the past 12 months, driven by both significant new customer acquisition and also ARR expansion within its existing customer base.

Delivered more than 10,000 hours of training to customers on its platform.

Going from 30 employees at the beginning of 2019 to over 150 today.

Recently moving to its fourth office in 18 months, taking over a 40,000 square foot space in the heart of Union Square, New York .

Laela Sturdy, General Partner at CapitalG, recognized Unqork's product innovation and its ability to execute as key factors. "The idea of no-code application development has been a dream in the enterprise, but the technology has never been able to deliver for applications of a high complexity and scale," Laela said. "Unqork has cracked this problem and is uniquely positioned to enable digital transformation at scale."

Liberty Mutual, an early adopter of Unqork, has made significant internal investments in the platform, training large teams of creators to build applications in Unqork. "Property and casualty insurance (P&C) is a complex web of regulations, regional variations, and constantly changing rules and dynamics," said James McGlennon, EVP and CIO at Liberty Mutual. "We were the first to recognize Unqork's unique ability to address this complexity and have since trained 50 employees to build and manage applications."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Companies like Liberty Mutual, Goldman Sachs, and John Hancock are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

About CapitalG

CapitalG, formerly Google Capital, is the late-stage growth venture capital fund financed by Alphabet Inc., and based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2013, it focuses on growth stage technology companies, helping them scale with support from Google's vast expertise and resources. For further information about CapitalG, please visit www.capitalg.com.

