Unqork Paves the Way for Effortless AI in Enterprise Business Applications with Latest Release

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading Enterprise App Cloud, today unveiled an advanced suite of new features designed to enhance how enterprises develop data-centric and AI-enabled applications. Headlining the update is the new GenAI Connector, which empowers users to harness the transformative power of GenAI to seamlessly integrate third-party AI tools and rapidly deploy AI-driven applications.

Unfortunately, for most organizations, the prospect of integrating AI into their app development is daunting, as most struggle to even identify how and where they should begin. And even when they do identify where to start their AI journey, they usually encounter mission-critical problems, including delayed development cycles, increased security risks, and an accumulation of technical debt. By leveraging Unqork's platform, organizations can eliminate these roadblocks and focus on driving real-world impact with AI, confident that their applications are secure, scalable, and future-proof. Unqork enables enterprises to benefit from efficient AI integration and gain from reduced total cost of ownership, enhanced maintainability, and robust traceability, ensuring real-world impact and success in the long-term.

Unqork's GenAI Connector offers a solution to this pressing challenge, enabling enterprises to leverage the power of AI for enterprise applications without the associated risks and drawbacks. GenAI Connector simplifies the integration of third-party GenAI tools, letting users create connections to their preferred tool in a single view. With initial support for popular platforms like OpenAI and GoogleAI, Unqork will facilitate faster development of AI-enabled applications compared to traditional methods or GenAI code generators. Furthermore, Unqork handles all maintenance, including security, compliance, and upgrades, so that customers can focus exclusively on innovation.

"Unqork's GenAI Connector empowers enterprises to unlock the transformative potential of generative AI, enabling the creation of intelligent applications with unmatched ease and efficiency," said Thierry Bonfante, Unqork's Chief Product Officer. "This launch marks a pivotal first step in our AI enterprise roadmap, demonstrating our commitment to equipping customers with the tools needed to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape."

The Quarterly Platform Release also introduces a host of new features designed to supercharge collaboration and unlock the potential of data-centric development:

Published Application Versioning - Streamline collaboration and simplify maintenance with the ability to create and manage multiple versions of the same application simultaneously. Easily juggle "work-in-progress" and ready-to-use versions, minimizing disruption and boosting productivity across your organization.

Data-Centric Development - Achieve peak application performance, data integrity, and governance with advanced Data Models & Schemas. Additionally, the new Visual Query Builder simplifies API endpoint configuration, accelerating development and reducing errors by making data more accessible through access patterns.

Vega Tables - Take back control of your data with our powerful new centralized table component. Vega Tables unifies your data into a single, easy-to-manage location, dramatically reducing time to value and enhancing ease of use.

Operations Builder - Simplify complex UI interactions with minimal configuration. Build complex logic against a given set of events and operations, enabling the creation of dynamic and responsive user interfaces.

About Unqork

Unqork is the first Enterprise App Cloud solution, reshaping how organizations create, secure, and manage the entire lifecycle of their applications in the cloud—all with zero code. Unqork's Enterprise App Cloud represents the next evolution of the application cloud layer, empowering enterprises to unleash business agility while removing the burden of technical debt. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, and healthcare. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about Unqork, please visit: https://www.unqork.com

