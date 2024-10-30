Unqork Ranked in Top Quadrant of Celent's Underwriting Workbench Report for Global Markets

Unqork's Underwriting Workbench solution was recognized for its advanced decisioning tools and strong efficiency features.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading Enterprise App Cloud, today announced its placement in the top quadrant of Celent's latest report, Unlocking Underwriting Success, Global Edition: The Rise of Underwriting Workbenches. The report highlights underwriting solutions with advanced decisioning tools and strong efficiency features.

Unqork's Underwriting Workbench, one of the only cross-industry solutions in Celent's report, was highlighted for its innovative approach to underwriting, offering P&C carriers advanced technology to streamline and enhance their underwriting processes without the burden of technical debt.

Beyond insurance, Unqork's Underwriting Workbench exemplifies the power of the Unqork platform, delivering a best-in-class solution and enabling enterprises to transform critical business processes quickly and efficiently – all without the burden of code maintenance. Unqork's unique horizontal platform drives innovation without the burden of technical debt across financial services, government, and healthcare sectors, combining deep industry expertise with flexible, scalable solutions that cater to diverse customer needs.

Unqork's Underwriting Workbench allows companies to launch sophisticated, customized products and streamline the underwriting process—from intake to bind—in just a few weeks, without writing a single line of code.

"Unqork's Underwriting Workbench exemplifies our commitment to rapid innovation in insurance technology. This recognition highlights our dedication to empowering underwriters with a streamlined platform that boosts efficiency, accelerates speed to market, and enhances the overall customer experience," said Chandresh Kothari (CK), Global Head of Insurance and Healthcare at Unqork.

Unqork automates manual tasks and integrates an underwriter workstation, allowing insurers to focus on new business opportunities while scaling as risks evolve. It streamlines data integration for better decision-making, with built-in controls, audit trails, and a modern self-service UI enhancing experiences and reducing costs and risk.

"We are thrilled that Unqork has been ranked in the top quadrant of Celent's Underwriting Workbench Report," said Thierry Bonfante, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Unqork. "Our solution unlocks innovation and drives new business by overcoming the most persistent challenges underwriters face, from siloed and consistent data to inflexible legacy systems and disconnected underwriting experiences."

About Unqork

Unqork, the first Enterprise App Cloud solution, is reshaping how organizations build, maintain, and secure the entire lifecycle of their applications in the cloud—all with zero code. Unqork provides industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, and healthcare – empowering enterprises to unleash business agility while removing the burden of technical debt. Unqork's customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, visit: https://www.unqork.com

