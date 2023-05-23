Unqork's Codeless as a Service Platform Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

News provided by

Unqork

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading Codeless as a Service platform, today announced the availability of the Unqork platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which offers IT software applications and services built by industry-leading technology companies, optimized to run on Azure. Unqork enables customers to democratize technology and free themselves from the pitfalls of legacy code, unlocking innovation and speed to market with enterprise-grade performance, scale, and security. Through the listing on the Azure Marketplace, customers can easily access Unqork's Codeless as a Service platform to build and run mission-critical applications faster and at a lower cost.

The availability of Unqork on the Azure Marketplace reflects the growing demand for codeless architecture which gives enterprises faster time-to-market and frees them from resource-intensive legacy code maintenance. Via the Azure Marketplace, customers can leverage the Unqork platform for every aspect of application development: front-end UX, workflow, rules engine, analytics, integrations and maintenance. Unqork was designed for highly-regulated industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare and the public sector, with enterprise-grade security and compliance measures built into the platform.

"Unqork's Codeless as a Service platform relieves enterprises from technology legacy, providing speed and flexibility for a better way to build, deploy and maintain software at scale," said Sean Dougherty, Head of Alliances & Ecosystem, Unqork. "We're honored by Microsoft's decision to list Unqork on the Azure Marketplace, and look forward to unlocking even more opportunities and efficiencies for our joint customers."

To learn more about Unqork on the Azure Marketplace, visit here.

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading Codeless as a Service platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com

SOURCE Unqork

