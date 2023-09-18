Unravel announces rareSHIFT™, an end-to-end solution for drug discovery

rareSHIFT™ provides industry and foundations access to Unravel's drug discovery engine to accelerate patient-centered drug development.

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unravel Biosciences, Inc., ("Unravel"), a therapeutics company leveraging a machine-learning model of human health to advance drugs for complex diseases, today announced the release of a groundbreaking new initiative, rareSHIFT™, to facilitate patient-centric drug discovery and translation with unprecedented speed.

"Unravel has developed a highly innovative and efficient drug discovery platform that serves as the engine for our pipeline of novel assets," said Neal I. Muni, M.D., MSPH, Chief Medical Officer at Unravel. "With the increased urgency expressed by patients, caregivers and their physicians to accelerate the identification of treatments for high unmet need, complex disorders, we are expanding our mission by providing foundation and industry partners with access to our capabilities. We believe that applying our rapid prototyping process with partners will result in a major shift in how highly effective treatment options are identified."

rareSHIFT™ offers partners access to Unravel's full suite of industry-leading discovery and development capabilities, purposefully designed to provide a streamlined path to the clinic. Patient RNAseq data generation using home collection enables stratification of patient populations; BioNAV™, an AI network model of human health powered with a deep understanding of the true activity of over 40,000 compounds predicts therapeutic targets and drug candidates based on patients' RNA signatures. SquishyWare™, on-demand CRISPR-engineered in vivo models of genetic disorders, enables rapid screening using clinically-relevant metrics from the start. The integrated drug prototyping process uses existing drugs to derisk novel targets and repurposing opportunities while enabling development of even more effective novel therapeutics.

Dr. Vinodh Narayanan. M.D., a pediatric neurologist at Arizona Pediatric Neurology and Neurogenetics Associates added, "Even in this time of tremendous advancement in the areas of gene-based therapies, there remains a great need for rapid discoveries of small molecule treatments for genetic neurological disorders, drastic reduction in the time taken from gene discovery to FDA approval for a compound."

"Efforts such as rareSHIFT™ are indispensable for families and patients impacted by rare disease," said Kasey Edwards, CureAP4 Foundation Co-Founder and Community Coordinator. "A rare disease diagnosis instills deep fear in the lives of those it touches, but the potential for rapidly discovering effective treatments gives us hope, and a reason to smile."

About Unravel Biosciences

Unravel Biosciences is the first rapid prototyping therapeutics company, integrating AI systems biology computation with rapid in vivo screening and clinical validation of discovered targets with unprecedented efficiency. Unravel leverages its proprietary BioNAV™ platform combining target and drug discovery, preclinical screening and patient stratification to find treatments for complex diseases. Unravel's platform discovered RVL002, a first-in-class new small molecule targeting mitochondrial metabolism with applications in multiple CNS and metabolic disorders, and RVL027, a molecule targeting a novel mechanism to treat dystonias. www.unravel.bio and www.rareshift.org

SOURCE Unravel Biosciences, Inc.