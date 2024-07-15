Unreal Estate Announces Partnership with Flat to Provide Home Management Solutions to All Users

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unreal Estate, the pioneering online real estate platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Flat, the leading comprehensive home management platform. This collaboration will provide all Unreal Estate users with access to Flat's innovative home management services, significantly enhancing their homeownership experience.

Unlocking New Benefits for Unreal Estate Users

Through this partnership, Unreal Estate users will now have access to Flat's robust suite of home management tools. Flat's platform simplifies the complexities of homeownership by integrating various aspects of home management into a single, intuitive interface. With features like the Home Status, Maintenance Checklist, Home Vault, and Home Finance Insights, users can effortlessly manage and maintain their homes.

Unreal Estate users, who already enjoy significant savings through the platform's flat fee commission model, will now benefit from additional tools that help them keep their homes in top condition. Whether they are selling their homes themselves or searching for new homes to buy, Flat's features will provide unparalleled support:

Home Status and Maintenance Checklist : Users can easily track the status of their home's condition, receive timely maintenance reminders, and check off completed tasks, ensuring their homes are always well-maintained.

: Users can easily track the status of their home's condition, receive timely maintenance reminders, and check off completed tasks, ensuring their homes are always well-maintained. InspectIQ : This AI-powered tool transforms unstructured home inspection reports into actionable insights, enabling users to better understand the condition of their homes and take proactive measures to maintain them.

: This AI-powered tool transforms unstructured home inspection reports into actionable insights, enabling users to better understand the condition of their homes and take proactive measures to maintain them. Home Vault : Centralizes all critical home information, such as appliance details, warranty documents, and paint colors, making it easy for users to access and manage important home data.

: Centralizes all critical home information, such as appliance details, warranty documents, and paint colors, making it easy for users to access and manage important home data. Home Finance Insights: Offers insights into the home's market value, equity, mortgage rate comparisons, and refinancing opportunities, linking financial well-being with physical maintenance for a holistic approach to homeownership.

Kyle Stoner, Founder and CEO of Unreal Estate, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "Partnering with Flat allows us to offer even greater value to our homeowners. The comprehensive home management solutions provided by Flat will empower our homeowners to manage their homes more efficiently, ensuring they can enjoy their properties without the usual stresses of homeownership."

"The next generation of homeowners are buying homes in new ways and now need a new way to maintain those homes," says Brent Hasse CEO & Co-Founder of Flat. "We are excited to help the homeowners of Unreal Estate continue to flatten the cost curve of buying and owning a home."

Innovative Tools for Modern Homeownership

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the integration of Flat's InspectIQ, an AI-powered tool that transforms unstructured home inspection reports into actionable insights. This technology will enable Unreal Estate users to better understand the condition of their homes and take proactive measures to maintain them.

About Unreal Estate

Unreal Estate is an online platform dedicated to simplifying the home buying and selling process. With a flat fee commission model that saves users thousands over traditional 6% commissions, Unreal Estate enables homeowners to get listed on the MLS, Zillow, Realtor.com, and Trulia, reaching millions of potential homebuyers nationwide. Users can sell their homes themselves and search for new homes to buy on the website, revolutionizing the real estate market.

About Flat

Flat is a comprehensive home management platform designed to simplify and enhance the homeownership experience. By integrating various aspects of home management into a single, intuitive interface, Flat enables homeowners to track, manage, and maintain their properties efficiently. To learn more about Flat, visit www.flathomecare.com

SOURCE Flat