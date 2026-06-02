Unreal Snacks Debuts Peanut Butter Drops, The Peanut Butter Sweet Snack the World's Been Waiting For

The fan favorite peanut butter snack is reimagined with real, creamy peanut butter, 33% less sugar, and no artificial ingredients — now available exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationwide

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Unreal Snacks, the brand on a mission to unjunk the world, launches its new Peanut Butter Drops exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

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Unreal's innovative Peanut Butter Drops breathe new life into the growing peanut butter category by taking the classic sweet snack you crave and transforming it into something even more irresistible. At a time when peanut butter is surging in popularity – the ingredient is up 23% YoY in search and is inspiring new adaptations in lattes, desserts, and savory snacks – this breakthrough product meets a very real market need, with research revealing that 30% of better-for-you chocolate shoppers are still purchasing conventional versions of peanut butter sweet snacks. Unreal identified this gap as a category opportunity and a chance to do what they do best – create a product that meets consumers' desires for both superior taste AND better-for-you benefits like real, simple ingredients and way less sugar in a format and flavor offering they already know and love. As Unreal's first product without chocolate, Peanut Butter Drops mark a pivotal moment for the brand — one driven by clear consumer demand and compelling market data. With shoppers signaling a strong appetite for better-for-you peanut butter options, Unreal saw an innovation opportunity too powerful to pass up, expanding its taste portfolio while staying true to its uncompromising standards.

Unreal's Peanut Butter Drops meet a cultural craving for elevated nostalgia by delivering on the sweet and salty taste, peanut butter flavor, and crunch you remember, but revamped with real, creamy peanut butter, nothing artificial, and 33% less sugar (compared to the leading brand). Each drop is wrapped in a vibrant, poppable shell colored with natural dyes from radish, turmeric, beet, and spirulina.

Like all of Unreal's snacking innovations, every element of their Peanut Butter Drops was meticulously crafted to deliver a layered sensory experience. From the first snap of the shell to the slow melt of creamy peanut butter, each bite is balanced with hints of salt and vanilla and finished with a warm, nutty aroma. It's a flavor journey that sparks both fond memories and a new sense of discovery. As always, Unreal's Peanut Butter Drops are made with Non-GMO Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients.

"At Unreal, we take ingredient quality seriously. Our rigorous innovation process is all about applying creativity to simple, real ingredients — transforming them into something truly magical," said Kevin McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Unreal Snacks. "We spend thousands of hours crafting and perfecting every new product that we launch to ensure that consumers fall in love at first bite. We're so excited for people to taste the result of years of mindful product development with this new Peanut Butter Drops launch."

Exclusively available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, with more retailers coming this summer, Peanut Butter Drops retail for $6.99 for a 4-oz bag. Perfect for movie nights paired with popcorn, tossed into trail mix, or swirled into ice cream, cookie dough, or frozen yogurt, the drops transform a familiar favorite into something worth rediscovering. The resealable pouch is perfect for on-the-go snacking. Building on a bestselling portfolio that includes Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars, Milk Chocolate Gems, and a limited edition S'mores Kit featuring Peanut Butter Cups, the launch of Peanut Butter Drops, drives Unreal's growth as the fastest growing better-for-you chocolate brand, expands the better-for-you category, and delivers nostalgic flavors without compromise.

FAQ:

What is unique about Unreal's Peanut Butter Drops?

They're made with real, creamy peanut butter, 33% less sugar, and nothing artificial — with a poppable shell colored naturally by radish, turmeric, beet, and spirulina.

Where can you buy the Unreal Peanut Butter Drops?

The Peanut Butter Drops are exclusively available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide and on Unrealsnacks.com

How much do Peanut Butter Drops cost?

The Unreal Peanut Butter Drops retail for $6.99 for 4 oz.

About Unreal Snacks

Unreal is on a mission to unjunk the world. Their story began when two candy-loving kids dared to wonder...why did something that tasted so good have to be so bad for them? Just like that, Unreal was born: chocolate snacks with mind-blowing taste, simple ingredients, and way less sugar. Your favorites? They fixed them, using only Fair Trade Certified™, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients with zero artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Today, Unreal is the largest and fastest-growing better-for-you chocolate brand in the U.S. Find Unreal wherever cravings kick in, including in-stores and online at Target, Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Kroger, Publix, Amazon, Thrive Market, regional retailers nationwide, and unrealsnacks.com.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Unreal Snacks