UNRIVALED AND MAKER'S MARK ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CELEBRATING THE SPIRIT THAT CHANGED THE GAME

"What Maker's Mark has done throughout its renowned history is exactly what Unrivaled aims to do, which is carving our own path to create something better, and leaning into unreasonable ideas instead of shying away from them," said Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled Co-Founder. "That's what makes Maker's Mark a perfect fit as our first Official Spirits Partner. We're grateful for their support in our continued pursuit of making the unreasonable a reality for women's basketball."

Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director at Maker's Mark added, "Maker's Mark founders - my grandparents - broke with tradition to reimagine what bourbon could be—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Beginning with co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled shares that same spirit, and we're delighted to shine a light on their community of players who prioritize passion and purpose on and off court."

As part of the partnership, Unrivaled ticketholders will have the chance to engage with Maker's Mark brand experiences in select hospitality spaces and enjoy specialty cocktails inspired by the league. At Sephora Arena in Miami, Maker's Mark will take over their new VIP Loge Box, creating an immersive space for VIP guests. At select games, Maker's Mark will also be part of Unrivaled's pre-game Fan Fest experience outside the arena where fans can enjoy games, photo opportunities, exclusive merch and activations in Unrivaled style.

Maker's Mark will also appear in-arena through displays with broadcast-visible signage. Thirty-second commercial spots will run on media partners including TNT and truTV throughout the regular season and playoffs, featuring the new Perfectly Unreasonable global campaign, which celebrates the idea that going to unreasonable lengths—in life and in bourbon—is what separates good from remarkable. In parallel, Maker's Mark will run custom content on Bleacher Report.

"This partnership brings together two brands that have challenged convention with an independent and generous spirit to create something truly new and compelling for their category," said Regan Clarke, U.S. vice president of American Whiskey Brands, Suntory Global Spirits. "We're thrilled to bring the dynamic energy of Unrivaled to life for basketball and bourbon fans alike - whether they're enjoying the game in the arena or tuning in to watch with friends over a Maker's Mark cocktail."

This announcement comes ahead of Unrivaled's highly anticipated 2026 season, tipping off January 5 in Miami. Building on a breakthrough inaugural year that excited millions of fans, the league returns bigger than ever, featuring two new clubs, a redesigned arena with expanded fan sections, and their first-ever tour stop in Philadelphia. With broader national broadcast coverage with a fourth night of games, new brand partners and a growing roster of the sport's biggest players, Unrivaled continues to push women's basketball forward and redefine what a player-led league can look like.

Unrivaled and Maker's Mark will offer their communities of ambassadors and fans exclusive content and other benefits. To explore the partnership with Maker's Mark and Unrivaled, including nearby bar activations, signature cocktail recipes and more, visit www.makersmark.com/unrivaled-announcement or @makersmark and @unrivaledbasketball on Instagram.

ABOUT UNRIVALED

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launched in January 2025, Unrivaled features the current top women's basketball stars in the world across eight clubs for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family's 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders' vision, Maker's Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand's custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky, its first-ever wheat whisky. Award-winning and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business, inviting farms, bars and restaurants to join the movement.

Maker's Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.

Learn more at www.makersmark.com .

