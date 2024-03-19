Unrivaled Group Launches First Female-Led, AI-Driven Intelligent Branding Organization with Focus on Women's Sports and Business

Through Merger with Realbusiness™ and Fuse Solutions, Unrivaled Group Will Help Women-Owned and Diverse-Owned Businesses Build Intelligent Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Group has announced, through a merger with women's-certified companies Realbusiness™ and Fuse Solutions, that it has launched a strategic digital organization with a focus in Women's Sports and Business that will create brand-specific, AI (Artificial Intelligence) data-driven ecosystems to reveal true performance and consumer perceptions of brands to help them improve.

Since 2008, Unrivaled Group has served as a full-service sports strategy and marketing firm that works with teams, athletes, leagues, properties and the brands that sponsor them. Realbusiness™ software has been a leader in successfully creating digital ecosystems in a number of industries, while Fuse Solutions has built a digitally connected supply chain made up of women-owned and diverse-owned companies.

With Realbusiness™ and Fuse Solutions, Unrivaled Group's new software will help industries with large supply chains that seek greater participation from women-owned and diverse-owned businesses to create data-driven marketing strategies and executions that reduce costs and increase speed.

Through AI-driven data analytics, the newly branded Unrivaled Group will also help women's leagues, teams, athletes and brands, as well as women-led businesses, craft a framework to create and execute intelligent brand strategies and accurately measure results.

"Unrivaled Group is more than an organization. It's a movement. Through this merger we are going to build a more equitable future for women by reshaping the way industries work with female-led businesses," said Unrivaled Group's original founder and Head of Strategy and Sports Valerie Tyson. "We are changing the game for women professionals by democratizing gender equity in both business and sports by positioning our clients and partners with the data needed to create new rules to level the playing field forever."

"Fuse's longtime commitment to prioritizing women in business is what led to us join forces in Unrivaled Group's movement," said Founder of Fuse Solutions and new President and Chief Operating Officer of Unrivaled Group, Jennifer Schaumburg. "We came together on the visionary idea that empowering women entrepreneurs through technology will unleash tremendous economic growth. By providing a digital platform and ecosystem that eliminates barriers, we enable success to women-owned businesses worldwide."

About Unrivaled Group

Unrivaled Group is a female-led software company that uses proprietary software to build data-driven ecosystems for brands, properties, talent and suppliers. Our platform and audience metrics generate value for clients and partners by providing vetted data needed to track results based on actual performance. We build game-changing experiences at the intersection of strategy and technology by providing a framework through brand intelligence that allows clients to maximize engagement with their consumers and further grow their business.

