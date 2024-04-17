Surpassing 100K Transcripts, Tegus Delivers Unmatched Depth and Quality Insights

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus, the preeminent platform for investment research, today announced a significant milestone in its continued dominance of the market. The company's proprietary transcript library has surpassed 100,000 expert transcripts, solidifying Tegus as the largest and most rapidly expanding source of qualitative expert research in the world. Boasting a collection of transcripts larger than the next three competitors' offerings combined, Tegus arms investors with unparalleled access to one of the most valuable pieces of the investment research puzzle.

Unrivaled Growth: Tegus's Transcript Library Sets Industry Records

"Time and time again, we hear from customers the number one way we can improve our core product is through more expert transcripts. We are proud to be the leader in the number of expert transcripts we produce on a monthly basis, in addition to the total number of transcripts we have in our database. We are excited to continue this impressive growth trajectory," said Thomas Elnick, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Tegus.

As the pioneer in establishing a library of transcripts of investor-led expert calls, Tegus has led the industry in content creation. At the start of 2017, Tegus produced 50 calls per month. Today, Tegus produces nearly 3,500 calls per month, and continues to grow in volume month over month. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the company added 25,000 expert call transcripts to its platform, outpacing its nearest competitor by a factor of eight. This growth is not limited to US-based companies; Tegus has also grown its EMEA content nearly sixfold over the past 12 months.

Tegus' strategic focus on investor-led content is a major factor in drawing investors to the platform. Over 50% of the world's leading venture capital firms, as recognized by the Midas List, rely on Tegus for their research calls. These calls have fueled tremendous growth in private company transcripts, encompassing more than 75% of the market and allowing Tegus to fill a massive void in its customers' research process. Investors face significant challenges when seeking information on private companies, and Tegus has emerged as the leader in providing this valuable, yet difficult-to-find content.

While Tegus remains focused on expanding its expert transcript library, this is just the beginning. The company plans to build on its AI tools and integrate new forms of content, such as the recently announced broker and independent research. With remarkable growth already under its belt, Tegus shows no signs of slowing down.

About Tegus

Tegus is the leading investment research platform, offering the most extensive transcript library in the industry, comprehensive financial models, and soon Broker Research. Catering to over 2,500 asset management firms globally, Tegus delivers unparalleled tools and insights, enabling investors to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively. Through constant innovation and a commitment to quality, Tegus continues to meet the dynamic needs of the investment research community. Visit the Tegus Platform for further details.

