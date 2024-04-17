Unrivaled Growth: Tegus's Transcript Library Sets Industry Records

News provided by

Tegus

Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 ET

Surpassing 100K Transcripts, Tegus Delivers Unmatched Depth and Quality Insights

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus, the preeminent platform for investment  research, today announced a significant  milestone in its continued dominance of the market. The company's proprietary transcript library has  surpassed 100,000 expert transcripts, solidifying Tegus as the largest and most rapidly expanding  source of qualitative expert research in the world. Boasting a collection of transcripts larger than the  next three competitors' offerings combined, Tegus arms investors with unparalleled access to one of the  most valuable pieces of the investment research puzzle.

Continue Reading
Unrivaled Growth: Tegus's Transcript Library Sets Industry Records
Unrivaled Growth: Tegus's Transcript Library Sets Industry Records

 "Time and time again, we hear from customers the number one way we can improve our core product is  through more expert transcripts. We are proud to be the leader in the number of expert transcripts we  produce on a monthly basis, in addition to the total number of transcripts we have in our database. We  are excited to continue this impressive growth trajectory," said Thomas Elnick, Co-founder and Co-CEO  of Tegus.

 As the pioneer in establishing a library of transcripts of investor-led expert calls, Tegus has led the  industry in content creation. At the start of 2017, Tegus produced 50 calls per month. Today, Tegus  produces nearly 3,500 calls per month, and continues to grow in volume month over month. In the first  quarter of 2024 alone, the company added 25,000 expert call transcripts to its platform, outpacing its  nearest competitor by a factor of eight. This growth is not limited to US-based companies; Tegus has  also grown its EMEA content nearly sixfold over the past 12 months.

 Tegus' strategic focus on investor-led content is a major factor in drawing investors to the platform.  Over 50% of the world's leading venture capital firms, as recognized by the Midas List, rely on Tegus for  their research calls. These calls have fueled tremendous growth in private company transcripts,  encompassing more than 75% of the market and allowing Tegus to fill a massive void in its customers'  research process. Investors face significant challenges when seeking information on private companies,  and Tegus has emerged as the leader in providing this valuable, yet difficult-to-find content.

 While Tegus remains focused on expanding its expert transcript library, this is just the beginning. The  company plans to build on its AI tools and integrate new forms of content, such as the recently  announced broker and independent research. With remarkable growth already under its belt, Tegus shows no signs of slowing down.

About Tegus

Tegus is the leading investment research platform, offering the most extensive transcript library in the  industry, comprehensive financial models, and soon Broker Research. Catering to over 2,500 asset  management firms globally, Tegus delivers unparalleled tools and insights, enabling investors to make  informed decisions swiftly and effectively. Through constant innovation and a commitment to quality,  Tegus continues to meet the dynamic needs of the investment research community. Visit the Tegus Platform for further details.

 Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Tegus

Also from this source

Tegus Launches AskTegus: A New AI Feature Enhancing Investment Research

Tegus Launches AskTegus: A New AI Feature Enhancing Investment Research

Tegus, the premier platform trusted by the top global investment firms, today announced the launch of AskTegus, an AI chat tool designed to redefine...
Tegus adds Broker and Independent Research to its platform

Tegus adds Broker and Independent Research to its platform

Tegus, the leading investment research platform trusted by more than 2,300 firms, today announced the impending launch of Broker and Independent...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics