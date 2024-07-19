UNRIVALED SCORES WITH ALLY FINANCIAL, THE LEAGUE'S FIRST AND FOUNDING PARTNER

– Financial Services Company Known for its Commitment to Media Equity Advances League's Efforts

to Ensure Fans Have Access to Games With Advanced Media Spend –

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, professional women's basketball league Unrivaled announced its first and founding brand partner, Ally Financial, a full-scale financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank, as the official retail banking partner of the new and innovative league.

Ally will show up in several visible ways around Unrivaled, including as the jersey patch partner for all six teams, activating hospitality and fan engagement opportunities, and appearing in online/digital content and in-arena signage.

"We are thrilled to team up with Ally Financial as Unrivaled continues to make great strides towards the league's January tip-off," said Alex Bazzell, President at Unrivaled. "Our goal is to provide a highly competitive and entertaining product that sets a new standard for every basketball fan. With that comes identifying partners who share our vision and Ally's demonstrable mission of making women's sports indispensable could not align better with Unrivaled. Together, we aim to elevate the sport and inspire the next generation of women's basketball stars."

As a leading brand in women's sports, one widely known for its efforts toward media equity, Ally will also provide an advanced media spend to help ensure all games are accessible for fans. Ally's upfront commitment gives Unrivaled additional leverage as the league negotiates a deal with a top tier media partner.

"Ally has intentionally tackled media equity head-on since announcing our 50/50 Pledge in 2022. Aligning with Unrivaled and incorporating a media mandate into our agreement is an example of this intentionality," said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally. "Unrivaled is addressing a marketplace challenge, and we're here to help them build a pathway to success and sustainability. All with the intention to make women's sports unmissable."

Ally also continues to forge unique relationships with players, including WNBA star and Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart, who will join Team Ally – a community of athletes, creators and allies who are teamed up with Ally to help make women's sports hard to miss. Stewart is joined on Team Ally by fellow WNBA players Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces) and Alysha Clark (Las Vegas Aces), and World No. 2 golfer, Lilia Vu.

"I'm proud to be partnering with Ally as they join the Unrivaled family and continue to elevate women's sports," said Stewart. "As a startup, we need committed sponsors and media to drive fandom and growth, so it's amazing to have a partner like Ally on board from day one that has such a strong track record of advancing equity and elevating women's sports."

Unrivaled will tip off its inaugural season in January 2025. Follow unrivaled.basketball and @UnrivaledBasketball for news and announcements ahead of the debut season.

About Unrivaled:

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launching in January 2025, Unrivaled will feature 30 of the current top women's basketball stars in the world across six teams for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

