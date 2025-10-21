Unrivaled Sports Partners with Drew Brees to Help Grow Flag Football Participation and Shape Youth Sports

Brees' Football 'N' America joins Unrivaled Flag's portfolio of leading brands as flag football surges in popularity for girls and boys across the country

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, today announced a partnership with Drew Brees and welcomed Football 'N' America (FNA)—the premier youth flag football league co-founded by Brees—into its growing family of leading youth sports brands.

Together, Unrivaled Flag and FNA will further their shared ambition to inspire more young athletes to play the game—by expanding leagues nationwide through new operators and communities, and connecting those leagues to Unrivaled Flag's marquee programming including High School Girls Nationals, The Gold Jacket Classic, and the Youth Flag World Championships.

The collaboration marks the start of a long-term partnership between Unrivaled Sports and Drew Brees, focused on the co-development of future events and programming for Unrivaled Flag, and creating opportunities to bring Brees' leadership and vision to other sports across the Unrivaled portfolio.

"Football 'N' America was built to give kids the same energy, teamwork, and joy that made me fall in love with the game in the first place," said Drew Brees. "Unrivaled Sports shares that same vision—creating environments where young athletes can compete, develop, and dream big. I'm excited to partner with Unrivaled Sports as we work to grow the sport and advance the future of flag football—and ultimately, youth sports as a whole."

This milestone represents a pivotal step in the expansion of Unrivaled Flag, supporting Unrivaled Sports' overall mission to create unrivaled sports experiences for young athletes everywhere through best-in-class programming, tournaments, and destinations across the country.

"We're proud to work with Drew and the FNA team to create amazing athlete experiences and define the standard for the sport as flag continues to grow and gain popularity with girls and boys across the country," said Jim Reynolds, CEO of Unrivaled Flag. "We're inspired by the momentum surrounding flag football as it heads to the global stage in 2028, and proud to help lead the charge in the youth space."

Co-founded in 2017 by Drew Brees and Chris Stuart, FNA has grown to 24 leagues nationwide, fostering a strong and connected community for young athletes. Joining Unrivaled Sports as part of Unrivaled Flag creates the opportunity to combine scale and impact—unlocking new pathways to grow and elevate the sport.

The acquisition underscores Unrivaled Sports' commitment to building the future of youth sports through investment, innovation, community, and likeminded partners.

"Drew and Chris share our drive to create inspiring experiences that offer all young athletes the opportunity to play, learn, and grow through sports," said Andy Campion, Chairman & CEO of Unrivaled Sports. "Drew's personal experiences as an elite multi-sport athlete and as a longstanding leader in youth football and soccer will help Unrivaled Sports create the future of flag football and youth sports more broadly."

About Unrivaled Sports

Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, delivers best-in-class experiences for young athletes, their families, and communities through a diverse set of brands across youth sports venues, properties, and programming. Unrivaled Sports has welcomed some of the most iconic names in youth sports into its growing family of brands including Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball Experiences, Unrivaled Sports ForeverLawn Park, Rocker B Ranch, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag, and We Are Camp action sports. From hosting tournaments to powering hometown leagues, Unrivaled Sports is committed to delivering formative, memory-making experiences to hundreds of thousands of young athletes and their families across the country.

Learn more at unrivaledsports.com and follow @unrivaled.sports @unrivaledflag.

About Football 'N' America

Founded in 2017 by Drew Brees and Chris Stuart, Football 'N' America (FNA) is a national youth flag football league designed to make the game fun, competitive, and community-driven for boys and girls of all skill levels. Built on teamwork, character, and a love for the game, FNA operates 24 leagues across the United States and continues to expand opportunities for youth athletes to play, grow, and thrive in the sport.

