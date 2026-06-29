Unrivaled Sports to Host Inaugural Ripken National Championships Presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods at Cooperstown All Star Village

Premier tournament brings top 12U baseball teams to iconic baseball destination with live coverage on CBS Sports Network and GameChanger

ONEONTA, N.Y., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, today announced the 2026 Ripken National Championships presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods will take place June 29 – July 4, 2026 at the iconic Cooperstown All Star Village.

Rooted in "The Ripken Way" - a core commitment to playing with integrity, respecting opponents, and striving for excellence on and off the field - this tournament includes elite competition while also bringing the joy of the game to every athlete over the course of the week. As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this summer, the Ripken National Championships gives the country's best 12 and under teams the opportunity to shine on the national broadcast stage of CBS Sports Network.

"We believe that we can help build the foundation for every child's future by offering competition that is inclusive and inspiring, designed to teach teamwork and grit, and fosters personal growth and development," said Andy Campion, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Sports. "Our goal is to create lifelong memories for every young athlete, family and community that participates in an Unrivaled Sports experience. With the launch of Ripken Nationals, we are bringing the big league dream to thousands of young athletes across the country by giving them the chance to qualify through a regional championship and ultimately to step onto the legendary fields at Cooperstown All Star Village for live, nationally broadcast games."

A total of 16 elite teams will compete in the championship bracket. Twelve of those teams punched their tickets after competing among more than 250 teams and 3,500 athletes across the country in the Ripken National Qualifiers. The final four spots will be earned by teams winning their way through a parallel qualifier tournament held onsite at Cooperstown All Star Village.

Unrivaled Sports will celebrate Keegan Ruggieri of Myrtle Beach as the first-ever Unrivaled Athlete with a 30-second TV spot on CBS Sports Network's broadcast of the Ripken National Championship. Nominated by his coach and celebrated by his teammates, Ruggieri embodies teamwork, grit and the joy of youth sports. Along with being a selfless leader on the field, Ruggieri's volunteerism inspired him to create his team's signature "fireman rally cap." Additionally, through Unrivaled Sports' partnership with the Miracle League - an organization that provides children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball - the Miracle League of Hartford, Connecticut, will take on the Miracle League of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 4 at 11 a.m. EST live on GameChanger. Competing Ripken National Championship players will join the game as onsite athlete volunteers.

All bracket play games will stream live on GameChanger - the #1-rated youth sports streaming app - with select games airing on CBS Sports Network, including a live national broadcast of the Championship Game on Saturday, July 4. Official presenting sponsor DICK'S Sporting Goods has teamed up with official uniform partner Under Armour to launch the first-ever onsite Athlete Lounge, complete with a content studio, recovery space and Topps trading card unboxing experiences provided by Fanatics. The tournament will also feature major league star power, headlined by former MLB pitcher and National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy, who will serve as the week's MLB Ambassador.

Tournament Competition Details

The Ripken National Championships represents the absolute pinnacle of 12U youth baseball, featuring highly competitive play on 70-foot basepaths and 50-foot mounds.

Dates: June 29–July 4, 2026

June 29–July 4, 2026 Location: Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta, New York

Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta, New York Participants: 16 of the top 12U teams from across the United States

Schedule of Events

Monday, June 29: Team check-in and opening ceremonies

Team check-in and opening ceremonies Tuesday, June 30: National Baseball Hall of Fame visit and team skills competitions

National Baseball Hall of Fame visit and team skills competitions Wednesday, July 1: Final onsite teams qualify from parallel Cooperstown All Star Village tournament; official Championship Bracket announced

Final onsite teams qualify from parallel Cooperstown All Star Village tournament; official Championship Bracket announced Thursday, July 2: Bracket Play begins

Bracket Play begins Friday, July 3: Final Four matchups

Final Four matchups Saturday, July 4: The final two teams face off live on CBS Sports Network at 7:00 p.m EST to be crowned the first-ever Ripken Nationals Champion

Looking Ahead to 2027

Based on the interest and success of the 2026 Ripken National Championships, the 2027 tournament will be broadened to include both 11U teams at Rocker B Ranch and 12U teams at Cooperstown All Star Village. Qualifiers start in September 2026.

To find more information about the Ripken Nationals, visit www.ripkennationals.com.

About Unrivaled Sports

Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, delivers best-in-class experiences for young athletes, their families, and communities through a diverse set of brands across youth sports venues, properties, and programming. Unrivaled Sports has welcomed some of the most iconic names in youth sports into its growing family of brands including Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Experiences, Unrivaled Sports ForeverLawn Park, Rocker B Ranch, Diamond Nation, and Unrivaled Flag. From hosting tournaments to powering hometown leagues, Unrivaled Sports is committed to delivering formative, memory-making experiences to hundreds of thousands of young athletes and their families across the country.

Learn more at unrivaledsports.com and follow @unrivaled.sports.

SOURCE Unrivaled Sports