Unrivaled Sports to Host 2026 Youth Flag Football World Championships at Walt Disney World Resort

World's largest youth flag football tournament returns to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, featuring nearly 1,000 teams and 10,000 athletes

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, today announced the 2026 Youth Flag Football World Championships, presented by Under Armour, will take place February 19-22, 2026 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

Recognized as the world's largest youth flag football tournament, the event will welcome nearly 1,000 teams and 10,000 athletes for four days of elite competition and celebration of one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. In total, seven countries will be represented by the teams playing in the tournament, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, China, England and the Bahamas.

The Youth Flag Football World Championships serve as the marquee event within Unrivaled Flag's growing national ecosystem, connecting teams from local and regional play to the premier championship stage and reinforcing Unrivaled Flag's commitment to delivering best-in-class youth sports experiences.

"Flag football has unprecedented momentum and the Youth Flag Football World Championships are a powerful example of how quickly the sport is growing at the youth level," said Jim Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer, Field Sports, Unrivaled Sports. "Bringing 10,000 athletes to the historic ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex reflects the scale of this movement and our commitment to its growth, delivering unforgettable experiences for athletes and families."

All Division 1 Championship games on Saturday, February 21 and Sunday, February 22 will also stream live on ESPN+.

In addition to its role as presenting sponsor, Under Armour will outfit all teams at the Youth Flag Football World Championships with on-field performance gear.

"Under Armour is excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Youth Flag Football World Championships and provide every athlete competing in Florida with our on-field performance gear," said Craig Cummings, Under Armour Vice President of Team Division. "We share Unrivaled Sports' commitment to growing the game of flag football, and we're energized to invest in an athlete-first experience that gives thousands of young players the opportunity to compete at their best."

The event will also feature special onsite appearances from legendary quarterback Drew Brees, and U.S. Women's Flag National Team player and Unrivaled Flag athlete Ashlea Klam, who will be at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to support the teams, engage with athletes and celebrate the continued growth of the game. Last year, Unrivaled Sports entered into an official partnership with Brees by welcoming Football 'N' America (FNA) — the premier youth flag football league co-founded by Brees — into its growing family of leading youth sports brands. The company also recently partnered with Klam to expand the reach of flag football and create more pathways for girls flag athletes, including new showcase events for college recruiting and skill clinics.

"Flag football is growing in an incredible way, and so are we here at ESPN Wide World of Sports," said ESPN Wide World of Sports Vice President Adam Ball. "Our cast members can't wait to welcome young athletes and families alongside our friends at Unrivaled Flag to create an experience where everyone can come together to compete and celebrate the game with some Disney magic."

Tournament Competition Details

The 2026 Youth Flag Football World Championships will feature boys/co-ed and girls divisions across multiple age groups, bringing together teams from across the globe for a world-class tournament experience at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Dates: February 19-22, 2026

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, Kissimmee, Florida

Tournament Schedule

Odd Age Groups

Thursday, Feb. 19: Round robin play

Round robin play Saturday, Feb. 21: Playoffs & Championships (Division 1 Championship games streaming on ESPN+)

Even Age Groups

Friday, Feb. 20: Round robin play

Round robin play Sunday, Feb. 22: Playoffs & Championships (Division 1 Championship games streaming on ESPN+)

Age Divisions

Boys/Co-Ed: 5U, 6U, 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U, 16U, 17U, 18U

5U, 6U, 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U, 16U, 17U, 18U Girls: 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U, 17U, 18U

For additional tournament information and updates, visit unrivaledflag.com or @flagfootballworldchampionships on Instagram.

About Unrivaled Sports

Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, delivers best-in-class experiences for young athletes, their families, and communities through a diverse set of brands across youth sports venues, properties, and programming. Unrivaled Sports has welcomed some of the most iconic names in youth sports into its growing family of brands including Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball Experiences, Unrivaled Sports ForeverLawn Park, Rocker B Ranch, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag, and We Are Camp action sports. From hosting tournaments to powering hometown leagues, Unrivaled Sports is committed to delivering formative, memory-making experiences to hundreds of thousands of young athletes and their families across the country.

Learn more at unrivaledsports.com and follow @unrivaled.sports and @unrivaledflag.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com .

About ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is where sports dreams come true for athletes and fans of all ages. Located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the complex is the home of a variety of events including Disney Soccer and Disney Spring Training and has accommodated 70 different sports featuring athletes from 70 different countries since opening in 1997. Designed to provide professional, amateur and youth athletes with experiences synonymous with the names Disney and ESPN, the 260-acre facility features multiple competition venues, including 12 baseball/softball fields; a 9,500-seat stadium; a state-of-the-art indoor arena and two versatile field houses for basketball, volleyball, eSports and other indoor sports; and 17 multi-purpose fields for outdoor sports including soccer, football and field hockey. The complex includes a professional production center that produces content for global distribution on the Disney family of networks. For more information, visit www.disneysportsnews.com for news releases, photos and videos.

