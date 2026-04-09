Unrivaled Sports Partners with Under Armour and DICK'S Sporting Goods to Build the Future of Youth Sports Experiences

Under Armour and DICK'S to collaborate on activations across Unrivaled Sports properties, events and programming

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, today announced landmark partnerships with Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and DICK'S (NYSE: DKS), two of the most influential brands in sports, deepening its commitment to elevating the athlete experience and further strengthening Unrivaled Sports' leadership in the youth sports ecosystem.

Through these partnerships, Unrivaled Sports will collaborate with Under Armour and DICK'S to elevate the standard in youth sports — creating big league experiences on and off the field and bringing increased visibility and innovation to youth sports programming nationwide. Together, the organizations will deliver more dynamic, athlete-first experiences for players and families while advancing the future of the game.

"These strategic partnerships and sponsorship models are incredibly meaningful as we strive to change the world of youth sports — by creating inspiring, inclusive, and memory-making experiences for young athletes everywhere, for boys and girls, across multiple sports, and across the country," said Andy Campion, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Unrivaled Sports.

Unrivaled Sports, Under Armour and DICK'S will collaborate on a series of integrated, experiential activations designed to bring the partnerships to life for participants and fans with a broader roadmap of initiatives to follow throughout the year and beyond. Initial tentpole efforts are tied to Ripken Nationals, a premier 12U baseball national championship tournament in its inaugural year, where athletes will see big league experiences like never before, including:

Under Armour's "Road to Ripken Nationals" content series showing the journey for teams looking to punch their ticket to Ripken Nationals





DICK'S Sporting Goods Post-Game Press Conference social content series spotlighting youth athletes and coaches as they share live reactions to the tournament's most pivotal moments

Additionally, Under Armour is now the exclusive performance apparel partner of Ripken Nationals and the Ripken Nationals Championship. All youth athletes playing in Ripken Nationals qualifiers and the Ripken Nationals Championship, as well as all marquee Unrivaled Baseball baseball events, will be outfitted with Under Armour apparel. Under Armour is also the official performance apparel partner for Unrivaled Flag events, including the Youth Flag Football World Championships and the High School Girls National Flag Football Competition, which features 5on5 and 7on7 tournaments, round robin games, playoffs and championships.

"Under Armour is proud to partner with Unrivaled Sports," said Craig Cummings, Under Armour Vice President, Team Division. "Unrivaled showcases a level of excellence in youth sport and Under Armour's committed to helping drive innovation and performance by delivering the best product and experiences for young athletes at Unrivaled tournaments and events."

In addition to the athlete-focused moments, DICK'S will serve as the Presenting-Level Sponsor of Ripken Nationals and the Ripken Nationals Championship, and deliver a premium brand presence throughout the tournament. GameChanger will also provide livestream coverage tied to marquee moments, including Ripken Nationals qualifiers and the Ripken Nationals Championship at Cooperstown All Star Village.

"Supporting youth sports is central to who we are at DICK'S," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S. "This partnership with Unrivaled Sports allows us to show up for young athletes in new ways by elevating their tournament experience, celebrating their achievements and creating moments that mirror the biggest stages in sport. By investing in these moments, we're helping empower the next generation of athletes and reinforcing our commitment to the future of the game."

By bringing together three leaders in sport, Unrivaled Sports is leveraging its platform to build a more elevated experience for young athletes, and to continue creating new programs, moments and opportunities that raise the standard for youth sports at scale.

About Unrivaled Sports

Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, delivers best-in-class experiences for young athletes, their families and communities through a diverse set of brands across youth sports venues, properties and programming. Unrivaled Sports has welcomed some of the most iconic names in youth sports into its growing family of brands including Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball Experiences, Unrivaled Sports ForeverLawn Park, Rocker B Ranch, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag and We Are Camp action sports. From hosting tournaments to powering hometown leagues, Unrivaled Sports is committed to delivering formative, memory-making experiences to hundreds of thousands of young athletes and their families across the country.

Learn more at unrivaledsports.com and follow @unrivaled.sports.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Unrivaled Sports