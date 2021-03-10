Unruly Splats Wins a Tech & Learning 2021 Award for the Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools

BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unruly Studios has been named a Winner of the Tech & Learning 2021 Awards for the Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools. Unruly Splats, a STEM learning tool that combines coding and active-play, was recognized in the Primary (K-6) category.

"In 2020, we listened to our teacher community to inspire several new features and curriculum guides that helped bring Unruly Splats into their virtual, hybrid, and in-person classrooms," said Bryanne Leeming, founder and CEO of Unruly Studios. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for ensuring that teachers felt supported in integrating STEM and play during a year of rapid change and uncertainty."

Throughout the pandemic, Unruly Splats have been used in hundreds of schools in the US and Canada to promote fun and engaging learning experiences. Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students code to light up, make sounds, and collect points when stomped on to create their own games like whack-a-mole, relay races, and dance competitions. When the pandemic shut down schools early last year, Unruly Studios quickly brought to market dozens of virtual lesson plans and a cloud-based app that allows teachers and students to build and play games for remote and hybrid learning.

"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning Group Publisher. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence are a legacy award program produced by Tech & Learning Magazine that recognizes innovation in the edtech industry. The Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools is a new program added this year in recognition of the critical role that edtech played in helping schools continue to teach and engage students under unprecedented circumstances.

The awards were judged by IT leaders from K-12 districts across the US who evaluated each product based on its ability to support teaching and learning, its price value, and its suitability for use in remote and blended learning settings.

More information about the Tech & Learning 2021 Awards for the Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools can be found here .

About Unruly Studios

Unruly Studios is the creator of Unruly Splats, the first STEM learning tool that combines coding with active-play. Students build their own games with programmable floor buttons that they can code to light up, make sounds, and collect points when stomped on. Unruly Studios' vision is to create an electronic playground that makes learning more playful, collaborative, and inclusive. The team is made up of experts in cognitive science, toy manufacturing, education, and technology who bring broad industry experience from Scratch, Hasbro, Mattel, Nickelodeon, iRobot, Disney, and MIT Media Lab.

