Unruly Studios Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Best Cross-Curricular Solution in the Education Industry

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unruly Studios was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Cross-Curricular Solution category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Unruly Splats are the first cross-curricular tool used by thousands of schools to combine STEM and play across their classrooms.

Unruly Studios Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner

"Making Unruly Splats cross-curricular was an important design decision we made in order to create new, engaging entry points into STEM for students at early ages," said Bryanne Leeming, CEO and Founder of Unruly Studios. "It's not uncommon for general education, PE, and music teachers who have never coded before to get excited about using Unruly Splats with their students. The feedback we hear from teachers is that they love how Unruly Splats help them achieve a variety of high priority goals including STEM integration, collaborative learning, and physical activity."

Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students code to light up, make sounds, and collect points when stomped on to create games like whack-a-mole, relay races, and dance competitions. Games can be played in school, at home, or in a hybrid model using an app on an iPad or Chromebook.

A school membership includes the Unruly Splats, unlimited seats in the coding app for teachers and students, and ongoing professional development opportunities to ensure teachers of any subject are empowered to incorporate STEM into their classrooms.

"There are not enough high-quality SEL-friendly, STEM-based products on the market," said a judge of the American Business Awards. "This product fills an important gap, and I'm looking forward to seeing it gain a wider reach."

The 19th Annual American Business Awards received 3,800 nominations—a record number—across a variety of categories and from organizations of all sizes. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Unruly Studios

Unruly Studios is the creator of Unruly Splats, the first STEM learning tool that combines coding with active-play. Students build their own games with programmable floor buttons that they can code to light up, make sounds, and collect points when stomped on. Unruly Studios' vision is to create an electronic playground that makes learning more playful, collaborative, and inclusive. The team is made up of experts in cognitive science, toy manufacturing, education, and technology who bring broad industry experience from Scratch, Hasbro, Mattel, Nickelodeon, iRobot, Disney, and MIT Media Lab.

