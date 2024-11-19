Unruly Studios Takes Bold Steps Forward in Active Learning Education

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unruly Studios, the innovators behind Unruly Splats, is poised for a significant leap forward as it expands its role as the go-to partner for movement-based learning in schools and after-school programs. With the surge in screen-time reduction initiatives and a growing demand for active learning tools, Unruly Studios is ready to deliver on a bold vision: enhancing teaching and learning by combining movement with collaboration to build active educational environments.

In the past year, Unruly Studios has achieved significant milestones:

Product Expansion: Following the successful launch of Unruly Math, Unruly Studios is entering the general education space, introducing new ways for students to engage in movement-based math practice and expanding into more parts of the school day with future movement-based experiences. One standout achievement is reaching 40 million stomps through Unruly's innovative products, highlighting how students are embracing math and coding through physical activity.

Growing Partnerships: Unruly Studios has formed key partnerships at the state level and across the U.S. and Canada, expanding its footprint in K-12 classrooms. Unruly has also partnered with the Brains and Motion after-school program, marking its first step into the growing after-school learning space.

Leadership for Growth: The company has bolstered its team with key hires, including Krista Curran, President and COO, whose experience from Amplify Education will accelerate the go-to-market strategy for Unruly Math, Chris Garrity, Product Manager and former member of MIT Media Lab's Scratch team with deep experience building engaging tools for kids, and James Sanders, Product Marketing Manager, who brings extensive experience bringing innovative solutions (Breakout EDU, Future Ready Schools) to K-12 classrooms.

Unruly Studios is backed by a group of strategic investors. In its recent $4 million pre-Series A funding round, the company secured investments from edtech impact investor LBZS, LLC; Lyman Missimer, Partner at Owl Ventures; Miriam Altman-Reyes, Founder of Brass Ring Ventures and former CEO of Kinvolved; and Karl Rectanus, former Founder of LearnPlatform. Unruly Studios also added new board members: Zach Silverstein, Principal at Z Beach Strategies, and Jim Mylen, former President and SVP of Amplify. Closing out its strong investor support, AT&T Ventures, which invested in a previous funding round, continues to support the company's growth.

The team is actively developing new movement-based learning concepts to support Unruly Studios' rapid growth in both schools and after-school programs. With new markets and product lines on the horizon, Unruly is committed to inspiring more active and engaging learning experiences in the near future.

Unruly Studios combines STEM learning with active play and collaboration for elementary and middle school students. Our flagship products, Unruly Math and Unruly Code, transform coding and math practice into exciting, movement-based experiences. Developed by experts from Nickelodeon, iRobot, Disney, Mattel, and Hasbro, our tools make learning ridiculously fun and inclusive. With over 40 million stomps across North America, our mission is to boost academic confidence, reduce screen time, and bring joy to the classroom.

