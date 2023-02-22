Unruly Studios Takes Home Gold at the 2023 FETC Pitchfest

CEO and Founder Bryanne Leeming competed against several contestants to win in the category for Coding, Robotics, and STEM

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unruly Studios , the leading education company that combines coding and active play in classrooms, took home the winning trophy at the 2023 Future of Education Technology Conference's Pitchfest in New Orleans last month.

The company's CEO and Founder, Bryanne Leeming, competed against several contestants to win in the Coding, Robotics, and STEM category. Contestants were judged based on creativity of the solution, impact on students, and business traction.

Unruly Studios team members accept the award at FETC 2023 (From left to right: Brendon Leeming, Bryanne Leeming, Kayla Vargas).

"We're honored to be recognized for our work helping hundreds of school districts across the country integrate computer science into each school's schedule and curriculum with their existing staff," said Leeming. "By combining coding and active play, Unruly Splats help teachers break down barriers to access and make computer science more approachable and inclusive for all students."

Unruly Splats are used in school districts across all 50 states to introduce students to computer science through games that promote movement and collaboration. School memberships come with lesson plans developed by teachers and on-going professional development. Unruly Studios has helped train over 1,000 teachers specializing in general education, PE, and even music, a majority of whom had never taught coding before.

The panel of judges included several education technology leaders such as Missy Green, Director of Strategic Partnership at the State Educational Technology Directors Association; Carlos Vazquez, President at MiamiEdTech; Ash Kaluarachchi, CEO at StartEd; Kelly King, Program Manager at StartEd; Joyce Whitby, CEO & Co-Founder at Innovations4Education; and Tom Whitby, Host of the Edchat Radio Show.

In honor of the company's win at the 2023 FETC Pitchfest, Unruly Studios will be featured in District Administration magazine later this year.

About Unruly Studios

Unruly Studios is the creator of Unruly Splats , the first STEM learning tool that combines coding with active play. Unruly Studios' vision is to create an electronic playground that makes learning more playful, collaborative, and inclusive. The team is made up of experts in cognitive science, toy manufacturing, education, and technology who bring broad industry experience from Scratch, Hasbro, Mattel, Nickelodeon, iRobot, Disney, and MIT Media Lab.

Media Contact

Charlotte Ward

[email protected]

530-563-6860

SOURCE Unruly Studios