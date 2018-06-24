UN's High-Level International Conference on Water Action Decade where Heaven Springs Atmospheric Water shines

The conference discussed the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" and the SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation facilities. At the conference, HSDH Group presented its Atmospheric Water Generation technology and more than 100 related patents as a solution to SDG 6 which made a huge splash with the delegates and representatives present. Media groups interviewing HSDH Group were surprised by this globally patented "Black Technology". Many attendees also had a chance to try Heaven Springs' bottled Sarez Lark Glacial Water and Atmospheric Water and many funds and organizations from all over the world expressed interest in future cooperation and investment.

As a top-10 brand in Hong Kong, HSDH Group is committed to facing the global water crisis, and thus has invented the first multipurpose Atmospheric Water Generator ("AWG") which can extract water from ambient air and efficiently convert it into safe drinking water. This invention comes with more than 100 international patent registrations. Moreover, AWG's water generation is not subject to geographical restrictions or power sources. The generation process produces no waste water while purifying the air. The water quality meets the WHO's guidelines and other international standards for drinking water. HSDH Group has been awarded the Benchmark Brand of Innovation and Technology Award and two other awards by China Corporate United Pavilion of EXPO Milano 2015 and is a partner of the UN's High-Level International Conference on Water Decade for Action and the UN Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment.

