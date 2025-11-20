'Unsafe and Unheard': Landmark Survey by Change the Air Foundation Confirms National Military Housing Crisis, Toxic Living Conditions

Survey: 97 percent of service members experience housing problems, many unresolved; Widespread health impacts affect readiness, recruitment and national security

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Change the Air Foundation today released a landmark national survey and a 10-minute documentary, The Hidden Enemy, confirming the health hazards and unsafe living conditions reported by thousands of military families in privatized housing.

The survey – "Unsafe and Unheard: Military Service Members and Their Families Sound Off on Dangerous Living Conditions" – includes responses from 3,401 service members and families at 57 military installations in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Conducted online between Oct. 6 and 27, 2025, the survey is among the most comprehensive independent examinations to date of housing conditions on U.S. military installations.

According to the 23-page survey report, 97 percent of service members reported at least one significant problem in their military-provided home. Mold, mildew, or microbial growth were the most commonly cited issues (74 percent), followed by water damage (54 percent), temperature or humidity problems (56 percent), pest infestations (53 percent), and HVAC failures (51 percent).

Half of all requests to address dangerous conditions (53 percent) reportedly go unresolved. Nearly half the respondents (47 percent) said housing-related issues have compromised their readiness. Two-thirds of those dealing with mold (66 percent) said they feel they have no viable options for relief or dispute resolution.

Brandon Chappo, Director of Public Policy and Co-Founder of Change the Air Foundation, said, "Taken together, these findings highlight a military housing system that is struggling to meet the needs of the families it was designed to support. With more than 99 percent of housing now managed by private companies under 50-year contracts, both this survey and The Hidden Enemy echo what families have been expressing for years. The serious impacts of these systemic challenges are far-reaching. This is not only a housing concern. It affects readiness, recruitment, health and ultimately our national security."

Families also reported significant health impacts. Three-quarters (76 percent) said their family's health had been negatively affected by housing conditions, and nearly half (48 percent) said a medical provider had confirmed the connection. Housing-related health impacts were reported most by military families in Florida (84 percent), Hawaii (83 percent), and North Carolina (83 percent) and among those serving in the Marines (85 percent.)

The existing reporting process for military housing issues compounds the families' problems, the survey finds. While 94 percent of the families always or often reported their housing problems to proper authorities, only 7 percent made it through the military's "3-Step Process" to resolve issues. When service members report housing issues, nearly nine in 10 families (86 percent) had to report the same issue multiple times before receiving a service call which often resulted in the issue being marked as "resolved" despite no satisfactory action taken (66 percent) and a majority (53 percent) of the time they went unresolved entirely. Families also report being ignored by housing companies or pressured to sign non-disclosure agreements to secure basic repairs or temporary relocation. Unlike civilian renters, military tenants have limited legal protections under federal law, even when their homes pose verified health risks. Hundreds of families reported fear of retaliation (27 percent) or experienced it (10 percent), especially at Texas military installations.

Change the Air Foundation Military Families Liaison Erica Thompson, a 22-year senior military spouse whose family was adversely affected by housing issues, said, "Systemic problems with military housing have gone on for far too long. With this survey and with The Hidden Enemy, military families and the Foundation are providing answers to questions never before asked and we're offering recommendations for a better path forward for everyone involved in this issue."

