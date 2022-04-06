Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Reach US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

- Widespread use of unsaturated polyester resins in making fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products spurring demand in transportation, marine, and construction industries

- Uptake of orthophthalic resins has risen due to cost-effectiveness, where their versatile use is propelling sales; Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resins market to witness vast revenue streams

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive demand for products in several end-use industries is underpinning abundant avenues in the unsaturated polyester resins market. Numerous industries including transportation, marine, and construction have benefitted from the utilization of attractive dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties of unsaturated polyester resins. The global unsaturated polyester resins market valuation is projected to reach US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031.

The low cost and ease of processing of unsaturated polyester resins has spurred their production, thus fueling revenue growth of the market, finds the TMR study. Extensive utilization of fiber–reinforced plastics has propelled the sales of products in the unsaturated polyester resins market.

Rising use of polyester resins in fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products is catalyzing the growth prospects of the unsaturated polyester resins market. They are also widely employed in marine composites. Stakeholders are leaning on the synthesis of green composites based on unsaturated polyester resins, which has fueled recent R&D initiatives, thus unlocking new frontiers.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=857

Key Findings of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Study

Massive Uptake in Building & Construction End-use Industry: Rapidly expanding demand for unsaturated polyester resins in multiple industries is propelling the growth of the market, asserts the TMR study. Moreover, sales of the products of unsaturated polyester resins have thrived increasingly due to their extensive uptake in transport and building & construction industries. They are popularly used in pipe re-lining application. In recent years, specialty applications of these resins have generated new revenue streams in the unsaturated polyester resins market. The use of unsaturated polyester-based fire resistance composites in numerous applications has been augmenting the size of the unsaturated polyester resins market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=857

Commercialization of Fiber-Reinforced Plastics and Filled Plastic Products Bolstering Revenue Streams: Unsaturated polyester resins are widely employed in the production of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products. Among the various product types, orthophthalic resins are a remarkably lucrative segment. The analysts at TMR have found that the product types to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period of 2021–2031. The popularity stems from their superior tensile strength, flexibility, and good chemical resistance. Widespread utilization of orthophthalic resins in the marine industry in particular has created vast profitable avenues, observed the TMR study on the unsaturated polyester resins market.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Key Drivers

The unsaturated polyester resins market has expanded on the back of their increasing popularity as commercially important matrix materials suitable for wide range of industrial applications. Continuous advancements in reinforcement and compounding methods have expanded the useful characteristics of these materials.

Strides made by the building and construction sector has propelled the utilization of unsaturated polyester resins composites containing especially for building equipment, water piping, and building construction applications

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=857

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The authors of the in-depth study on the unsaturated polyester resins market have found that Asia Pacific is expected to account for dominant share during the forecast period. The revenue growth is fueled by proliferating profitable opportunities. Expansion of the end-use industries of construction and automotive has spurred new revenue streams for firms in the Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resins market. The production has risen especially in China, notes the TMR study.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the unsaturated polyester resins market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Polynt-Reichhold Group, UPC Technology Corp., Nuplex Industries Ltd., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Ashland Inc., and Polynt-Reichhold Group.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=857

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Segmentation

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Product Type

Orthophthalic Resins

Isophthalic Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use

Electrical, Transport

Artificial Stone/Marble

Resins

Tanks

Pipes

Scrubbers

Pipe re-lining

Building & Construction

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Zinc Methionine Chelates Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/zinc-methionine-chelates-market.html

Arabinogalactan Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/arabinogalactan-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/unsaturated-polyester-resin.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research