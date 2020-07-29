Unscrambl integrates with Microsoft Teams to let users converse with enterprise data

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unscrambl's conversational analytics software 'qbo insights' is now available as qbo app for Microsoft Teams. qbo, by enabling natural language access to your data, makes facts and insights take center stage in workspace collaborations. With this powerful addition to their arsenal, Teams users can now make fact-based decisions simply by conversing with their data.

For long, decision-makers have struggled to gain timely access to information - a struggle only amplified in recent months - when collaboration, agility, and fact-based decision making has become the key to success. Luckily enough, enterprise collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams have risen to the challenge and are quickly becoming the de facto hub where the organization comes together. Unscrambl qbo fits seamlessly into this hub, as the genie that provides conversational access to data and insights. This, in turn, drives fact-based decision making for even more effective collaboration for Teams users.

Unscrambl's qbo deeply leverages Teams' capabilities for a frictionless, interactive and collaborative data exploration experience. A business user would start by asking a question in natural language, as one would ask a human data analyst. The response is an interactive visualization of the requested data, often with a brief explanation, and suggestions about follow-up questions. Users can converse with qbo one-on-one or collaboratively as a team, view charts, refine, drill-down, create boards and even present their findings - all without having to leave the Teams platform. Fact-based decision making has never been easier.

In the words of Vibhore Kumar, Unscrambl's CEO, "Industry front-runners are looking to empower every employee to make fact-based decisions. Enabling conversational access to data and insights within Microsoft Teams is a huge step in that direction. As we now live and work on these platforms, it's important to go beyond voice, video, chat, screenshots, and the chatter and move towards effective and data-centric collaboration. qbo blends seamlessly into our conversations, making data the anchor around which we converse, share, and develop strategies to outperform our competitors."

"Unscrambl's qbo brings data-centric collaboration and decision making to Microsoft Teams", said Michal Lesiczka, Group Product Manager for Teams Partnerships at Microsoft Corp. "With qbo, Teams users can now get conversational access to data and insights in natural language making it simpler to build data-oriented storyboards. This integration with qbo will enable customers to more quickly make data-driven decisions."

About Unscrambl

Unscrambl simplifies the increasingly complex and manual process of turning data into actionable insights. With massive amounts of data being generated in every business, employees are spending hours and days waiting for answers from their data. This inspired the Unscrambl team to develop a next-generation conversational analytics software that gives business users the power to access and consume data collaboratively, thereby disrupting the traditional fragmented experiences they have today. Unscrambl's qbo insights combines the power of natural language and collaboration to deliver insights, on-demand to the decision-makers.

Unscrambl is headquartered in the United States and has offices in Singapore, Turkey, India, and the Philippines. For more information please visit www.qbo.ai.

SOURCE Unscrambl

Related Links

http://www.unscrambl.ai

