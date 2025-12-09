Unscramble.com, The Dictionary That Actually Has Your Word

New Super-Sized Dictionary Launches with Ridiculously Large Database, Dependable Definitions, and Zero Tolerance for "Word Not Found"

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 -- We spent too much time searching for words across multiple dictionaries and too many times ended up finding no definition. So we created our own dictionary. Our mission: be ridiculously large, accurate, and easy to use. We wanted to build something that doesn't just have words, it has all the words. Our goal is to be the internet's most comprehensive dictionary. Our users will wonder how they survived without it.

Unscramble Dictionary Super Sized Dictionary

Unscramble.com isn't just big. It's ridiculously big. We're talking about a dictionary so comprehensive that it includes words you didn't know existed, words you couldn't spell in a million years, and words that probably should exist but don't yet—we're working on it. We collect words like people collect Pokemon cards.

This super-sized approach means that when you search for that obscure term from your word game, or that word you're eighty percent sure you saw in a book once, our dictionary finds it, defines it, and shows it to you like a helpful librarian who's had way too much coffee.

Other dictionaries will abandon you mid-search. They'll hit you with "no results found" faster than you can say antidisestablishmentarianism. We don't do that. We're dependable, the dictionary equivalent of that friend who always shows up with snacks and drinks.

Despite being ridiculously big, Unscramble.com is easy to use. Type a word. Get a definition. Just definitions. Our interface is simple, clean, and designed for humans. Search is instant. Results are instant. Unscramble.com is the dictionary you wish existed, fast, accurate, comprehensive, and always ready to help.

We know you're busy. You want to search for a word and find a definition. Unscramble.com is the dictionary you wish existed, and now it does. People are already using it, and now you can too. It will always be here and always be free. Whether you're a competitive word gamer, a writer chasing the perfect word, a student cramming for an exam, or someone who just wants to know what sesquipedalian means, Unscramble.com is ready.

Now that you know what Unscramble.com is, come visit us and look up a word.

