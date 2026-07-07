Unseenlabs Launches Gen 2 Satellite, Expanding Radio Frequency Intelligence for Maritime, Land and Space

Gen 2 enhances Unseenlabs' space-based RF intelligence with broader frequency coverage and new multi-domain GEOINT applications.

RENNES, France, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unseenlabs, the global pioneer in space-based radio frequency (RF) detection, today announced the deployment of the first satellite in its second-generation (Gen 2) constellation, significantly broadening its RF detection capabilities to multi-domain awareness spanning maritime, land and space. BRO-31 was integrated by the German integrator Exolaunch and launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 as part of the Transporter-17 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

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The Gen 2 constellation is planned to extend Unseenlabs' detection coverage across a broader range of frequencies, including L, S, C, X and Ku-bands. Like the Gen 1 constellation, it leverages the company's proprietary monosatellite technology to detect these frequencies, now across a wider geographic area (up to 1 million square kilometers). Unseenlabs' satellites can independently geolocate RF emitters with a single satellite, rather than relying on data from multiple satellites in formation, making its intelligence collection more efficient, discerning and cost‑effective. Together, the two constellations are expected to provide geolocation, characterization and identification of RF activities at scale, anywhere on Earth or its orbit, no matter the weather or atmospheric conditions.

"The Gen 2 constellation provides U.S. defense, intelligence, and commercial customers with comprehensive RF coverage across more ground, more frequencies, and more domains," said Craig Brower, president and CEO of Unseenlabs US. "By integrating our RF detections into GEOINT workflows, analysts gain earlier indications of activity and clearer context around what is happening in maritime, land and space environments, making downstream imagery and intelligence products timelier and more relevant."

About the Gen 2 Satellite (BRO-31)

The first Gen 2 satellite (BRO-31) marks a technological and industrial milestone for Unseenlabs. Building on its first-generation 15 kg nanosatellites, BRO-31 is a 150 kg microsatellite that offers significantly greater detection power and coverage. Its capabilities serve a wider set of dual-use RF intelligence applications, including maritime surveillance, spectrum and interference monitoring, telecom infrastructure assessment, and more. Gen 2 also expands situational awareness in contested and complex environments, including the monitoring of systems operating across land and space. This is a growing priority, particularly for defense, as GNSS jamming, satellite interference and electromagnetic competition and threats intensify.

With almost a decade of operational experience and now two complementary constellations in orbit, Unseenlabs enters this next phase as the world's most experienced commercial RF operator and the only unique monosatellite technology at scale.

About Unseenlabs US

Unseenlabs US is the American subsidiary of Unseenlabs, a leading provider of RF intelligence services across maritime, land, and space environments. Founded in 2015, Unseenlabs' dual constellations (Gen 1 and Gen 2) deliver RF detection and analytics services to commercial and public-sector customers worldwide, including governments, NGOs, critical infrastructure operators and other enterprises. For more information, visit unseenlabs.com.

Downloadable Visual Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kGg2dE7_G9icubwRjin7R6ZYK0iMcbIP?usp=drive_link

Gen2 Constellation Capability Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx6_MqcQK-g

Media Contacts:

Unseenlabs US: Kora Abelard, Gladius Communications: [email protected]

Unseenlabs: Gaël Prigent, Communications Officer: +33 7 45 07 72 44 | [email protected]

SOURCE Unseenlabs