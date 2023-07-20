Unsolicited Diabetes Supplies: The New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month" for July

ALBANY, N.Y., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for July: Unsolicited Diabetes Supplies Received by Mail.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol, the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Beware of diabetes related Medicare scams
"Senior Medicare Patrols across the country report diabetic supply charges found on Medicare statements when the beneficiary doesn't have diabetes," announced Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of the New York StateWide Senior Action Council.

Scam Watch

Alvarez is advising seniors to do the following to prevent Diabetes Supply Fraud:

  • Check your insurance statements for diabetic supply charges you don't need or did not order.
  • Be sure your doctor has assessed your condition and orders the equipment or supplies for you.
  • Do not accept money, gifts, or unnecessary equipment and supplies from a supplier in exchange for your Medicare number.
  • Watch out for unsolicited diabetic supplies such as glucose monitors received by mail.

More Affordable Insulin

The newly enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) capped out-of-pocket costs for insulin medications (limited to $35/month) under Medicare Part D plans (as of January 1, 2023).

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) said in a statement that the first national copay cap was "a potentially life-saving policy change for seniors." Beneficiaries whose insulin is covered under Medicare Part B are now also enjoying these protections (as of July 1, 2023).

Beware

Alongside these positive changes, the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) has been receiving reports of unsolicited diabetic monitoring devices being mailed to individuals.

While durable medical equipment (DME) companies play a crucial role in supplying necessary healthcare equipment like wheelchairs, catheters, and continuous glucose monitors, fraudulent companies across the country are taking advantage of Medicare beneficiaries. These scammers charge for equipment without demonstrating the medical necessity, potentially defrauding individuals in need.

"Reports of diabetic supply charges have been found on Medicare statements even when the beneficiary doesn't have diabetes," warned Alvarez.

The NYS Senior Medicare Patrol has a hotline for people who believe they have been a victim of any Medicare fraud. Call 800-333-4374. Or visit nysenior.org. Certified counselors are ready to help answer any questions regarding Medicare benefits and issues.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

