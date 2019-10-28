Unsolved Jeff Davis 8 Case Blamed on Unknown Serial Killer--but the Solution is Closer to Home

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial killers like Sam Little, Ted Bundy, and the Golden State Killer perpetrated crimes that remained unsolved for many years. Why is it so difficult to catch serial killers? One reason is the way serial killers choose their victims. In the Jeff Davis 8 case—eight unsolved murders of women near Jennings, Louisiana—law enforcement has for many years claimed that the deaths were the work of a serial killer. But were they? Get the inside story by tuning into Rebel Content Group's WEBSLEUTHS RADIO PODCAST on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, when host Tricia Griffith will interview Ethan Brown, author of Murder in the Bayou.

The episode will take a deep dive into the Jeff Davis 8 case—and reveal how Ethan Brown decided to investigate these unsolved murders that occurred from 2005-2009. Brown will also share why he believes the deaths were not the work of a serial killer—but were perpetrated by individuals known to the victims. According to the research by the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit, the victims of serial killers are almost always strangers, both to their assailant and to each other. The women known as the Jeff Davis 8 knew each other—as neighbors, friends, coworkers, and even relatives—a finding that should have shut down the serial killer theory. But the false narrative lives on—because it serves to deflect suspicion from those responsible for the murders.

During her interview with Ethan Brown, Tricia Griffith will explore how the Jeff Davis 8 victims' work as police informants may have led to their deaths. The podcast will also discuss the three whistleblowers who reported wrongdoing—how they took personal risks to do the right thing and paid a heavy price.

During the podcast, Brown will also offer an inside look at the Showtime program Murder in the Bayou—a five-episode series based on his book that features insightful interviews with friends and family members of the women known as the Jeff Davis 8.

For this exclusive perspective on the Jeff Davis 8 case, tune in to Websleuths Radio Podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Listen on Anchor, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Breaker, and RadioPublic.

