Unstack Raises $3.1M Seed Round to Expand No-Code Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstack, the platform that helps entrepreneurs and marketing teams build digital businesses without code, raised $3.1 million in seed capital, led by El Cap Holdings with participation from existing investors.

Founded in 2019, Unstack's no-code content management system helps teams build, measure, and scale digital businesses without a dependency on software developers. The company launched with its flagship content management system and has since added customer analytics, payment processing, and a growing library of third-party integrations.

According to Forrester, the no-code market will reach $21.2 billion by 2022 as more companies accelerate digital transformation. A recent IDG report found that 89% of companies have adopted a digital-first business strategy or plan to do so.

"Our focus from day one has been on leveling the playing field for non-technical entrepreneurs and marketers to rapidly build digital businesses that drive web traffic, leads, and revenue," said Unstack Founder and CEO Grant Deken. "Speed and control are becoming a key advantage for today's teams. They can't wait around for other people to build and test their ideas. They need to be able to do this themselves and adapt in real time. Unstack is putting them in the driver's seat."



Today, more than 200 SaaS businesses, product teams, and marketing agencies build on Unstack. The platform provides users with pre-built layouts and sections using a no-code editor. Additionally, Unstack includes SEO tools, A/B testing, a powerful blogging platform, and insights that track visitors from first touch through final purchase.



"Unstack has given us the ability to break free of relying on engineers to update the website and made it possible to move way faster across our marketing initiatives. The platform has pre-built components for almost everything I need. And where I need extra help, their support team has been amazing to work with on all three sites I have built," said VP of Marketing at PetPocketbook Josh Mendelsohn.

With this funding, Unstack will accelerate product development, including expanding components, analytics, and integrations.

"Digital first is now the default for every business," said El Cap Partner Stewart Bradley. "Unstack empowers digital businesses in much the same way that Shopify has enabled ecommerce companies. By lowering the hurdles associated with starting and marketing a business online, Unstack is arming the rebels, and we're excited about the impact this will have on businesses across the world."

For more information or to start building your business for free today, visit www.unstack.com.

Unstack's no-code content management and marketing platform empowers teams to build digital business without depending on software developers and visual designers. Hundred SaaS businesses, product teams, and marketing agencies use Unstack to build, measure, and scale their digital marketing. Learn more at www.unstack.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Unstack

Related Links

http://www.unstack.com

