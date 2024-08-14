Unstoppable Domains Gains ICANN Accreditation, Becomes Largest Onchain Registrar

Unstoppable will extend its offerings to many more traditional top-level domains, simultaneously enabling their holders to access the benefits of tokenization, full digital ownership, and other Web3 functionality.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains (UD), the largest Web3 domain name provider and digital identity platform, announced that it has been officially accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), marking a significant milestone in its mission to support the broader domain industry and positioning the firm as the largest ICANN-accredited registrar in web3.



As a newly ICANN-accredited registrar, Unstoppable will expand its domain and tokenization offerings beyond Web3 and ".com" to include the vast majority of generic top-level domains (gTLDs) and country code domains (ccTLDs).

"ICANN accreditation is a major milestone for our Unstoppable community," said Matt Gould, CEO and Founder of Unstoppable Domains. "We are thrilled to continue expanding into broader accreditation and traditional web infrastructure while maintaining our core ethos of user ownership. By seamlessly bringing the robust and flexible blockchain functionality to users and registrars worldwide, we aim to create a bridge between the latest Web3 innovations and conventional Internet infrastructure that can benefit the digital space as a whole."

A standout feature of UD's offering is the ability to tokenize domains, turning them into dynamic and tradable assets that can be bought and sold. Additionally, tokenized domains can be used for cryptocurrency transactions, linked to decentralized websites, and connected to social media profiles or business operations, creating cross-platform identities.

UD will offer an extensive suite of Web3 products and services, featuring an onchain domain marketplace for Web3 and tokenized traditional domains, a specialized wallet for registrars to manage tokenized domains, and support for Web3 companies in launching ICANN gTLDs.



To date, Unstoppable has supported more than 19 Web3 companies, including leading crypto finance giant Blockchain.com, in strategizing and preparing for the upcoming ICANN gTLD application round in 2026.

The ultimate goal of bringing domains onchain is to allow users, brands, and companies to take the best from both worlds and fully leverage the power of Web3 within the traditional Internet space.

As UD continues to expand its suite of traditional domain offerings, the company's core focus remains on developing onchain tools for the domain industry and supporting crypto companies in acquiring ICANN TLDs.

For more information, please visit: unstoppabledomains.com

