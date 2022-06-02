Unstoppable Domains Launches Profile Badges Verified by On-Chain Activity

Prove which projects you 'aped into' early and start showcasing your wallet activity with Profile Badges

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading Web3 digital identity platform and NFT domain name provider, today announced the launch of Profile Badges verified by on-chain activity. Profile Badges act as a way for users to build and showcase their digital identity, such as which projects they joined early and which NFTs they hold, and display it on their Web3 domain.

The first drop includes badges like "Early Adopter" for people who transacted on the Ethereum mainnet before 2017, badges based on how many Unstoppable Domains you own, and badges for NFT collectors who hold CryptoPunks, CryptoKitties, Lazy Lions, Doodles, World of Women, Crypto Chicks, Deadheads, Alpha Girl Club, and more. There's also a badge for people who used Rarible to mint their first NFT.

"With Profile Badges, wallet transactions become your Web3 achievements and bring to life your on-chain transactions," said Lisa Seacat DeLuca , Director of Product Management and Engineering at Unstoppable Domains. "In the future, Profile Badges will evolve to reflect the crypto community as a whole. Today, you can show which projects you 'aped into' early, and someday, we envision Web3 profiles will showcase on-chain activity and achievements for our social and professional lives."

As the Web3 era begins, social signaling is shifting from the physical to the virtual world. People are looking for new ways to showcase their community affiliations and milestones. Profile Badges empower users to do this in a way that's digitally native and verifiable on-chain. For all existing Unstoppable Domain users, Badges is already available on their profile, and for any new users, they can choose to opt-out and decide which Badges to make public and private - giving them more power to decide which aspects of their digital lives they want to display. They're free, too, so any Unstoppable Domains user can start applying badges that they qualify for simply by syncing their wallet and selecting a badge.

"Rarible is proud to partner with Unstoppable Domains to create our own Profile Badge and enable our marketplace users to celebrate their ownership of NFTs minted on Rarible," said Adam Ilenich, Head of Community at Rarible. "Through this partnership, we are excited to offer our users an innovative, new way to celebrate their digital identity and honor their membership within the Rarible community."

"The Alpha Girl Club fosters a community founded in a wellness-first approach. Profile Badges are a fun way for our NFT holders to celebrate being part of the club," said Charles Koh, co-founder of Alpha Girl Club. "We're excited to see these badges come to life on Unstoppable Domains profile pages, and to watch our community continue to evolve and grow."

To learn more about Unstoppable Domains Profile Badges, please visit unstoppabledomains.com .

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and Web3 digital identity platform. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving users full ownership and control. NFT domains can be used to transact across a growing number of apps, wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, and to access the decentralized web natively through Brave and Opera or through a browser extension on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

