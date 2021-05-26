Unstoppable Domains to Support Covid Relief in India Through Sale of India.crypto

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains today announced it will support Covid relief in India through the sale of the premium domain name "India.crypto."

The India.crypto domain name alongside original digital artwork will be auctioned off as an NFT on OpenSea from May 27, 2021 at 9 AM Pacific Time until June 1, 2021 at 9 AM Pacific Time. Full proceeds will be donated to India Crypto Relief , a community fund delivering relief during the ongoing Covid crisis in India. Sales of other select premium domain names have ranged from $10,000 to $100,000.

"The crypto community has really stepped up in recent weeks to support relief efforts during the Covid crisis in India, and we wanted to do our part to help," said Matthew Gould, Co-Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Domains. "With India.crypto up for auction, whoever bids the highest will have the ability to launch a decentralized website with full ownership and control, while knowing their funds have contributed to crucial ongoing efforts in India."

The India.crypto domain name NFT will be auctioned off together with bespoke NFT artwork by Amrit Pal Singh , a Delhi-based 3D illustrator, art director, and visual artist. To participate in the auction, please sign up for an account on Unstoppable Domains and OpenSea prior to May 27. The auction will go live May 27 at 9 AM Pacific Time on OpenSea .

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains provides .crypto and other top-level domain names to users with no renewal fees. When a user claims a domain, it is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, granting the user full ownership and control. These .crypto domain names can point to content hosted on the Web, IPFS, or to cryptocurrency addresses, making it easy to send and receive over 70 different cryptocurrencies across 40+ cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, including Coinbase Wallet, Litewallet, OKEx and MyEtherWallet.

Today, more than 817,000 domain names have been registered through Unstoppable Domains. To learn more, please visit www.unstoppabledomains.com .

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. Domain names can be used for payments across 40+ wallets and exchanges. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter , and join the conversation on Telegram .

