Unsubscribe - Episode 1 Now Available on Amazon Prime Video as Part of the Prime Video Direct Content Submission Portal

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode of the new comedy series, Unsubscribe, is now available on Prime Video as part of the Prime Video Direct content submission portal in the US and UK.

Unsubscribe is the comedic tale of a group of five friends who are vigorously independent; occasionally unbalanced; sporadically irresponsible; accidental troublemakers on their best day; trouble seekers on their worst; and are acutely aware of their power to unsubscribe from the countless annoyances of adulting.

The pilot episode finds our heroes at a turning-point party, where they're at odds with the choices they've made to unsubscribe from the next level of adulthood. What they think is going to be a classic boozy soiree turns out to be a reality check when they're forced to feign interest in babies and marriage with their well-adjusted peers. Their problems culminate as their weekly Sunday brunch brings to light potentially nuclear discord within the group, all thanks to an unexpected, and frankly uninvited, brunch date.

These characters are a modern-day band of misfits who struggle with holding on to the individualism of Generation X; while managing the expectations of instant gratification brought on by Millennialism; and still keeping up with the ever-changing, influential Internet that defines Generation Z. Trying to adult in a mixed generational genre has ignited both a rebellion against the ordinary and a reluctant urge to "keep up" with the world around them.

Unsubscribe hilariously explores both the surprise victories and unavoidable comedy of errors that follow when the characters try to navigate adulthood and their growing list of unsubscriptions. Do they always learn from their mistakes? Absolutely not. Are they actively trying to do better? Sometimes. These five characters have embraced the privilege of unsubscribing, occasionally take it 10 steps too far, sometimes don't unsubscribe fast enough and have a tendency to err on the side of "you do you."

Created and written by Karsyn Jarrett and directed by Kerry Schwartz, Unsubscribe stars Conner Floyd (as Colton Nash), Karsyn Jarrett (as Tate Kelley), Amber Kellehan (as Brighton Blaire), Kiana Madani (as Parker Davenport) and Brandon Phillips (as Tyler Noble) as the series regular ensemble cast members, with Quinton Aaron (as Sammy) as a recurring guest star.

Feedback following a private screening of the pilot episode in January 2020 ranged from viewers likening it to a "modern-day Friends;" wanting to know how soon they could "binge watch the entire season;" discussing how "relatable the concept and characters are;" and eagerly sharing their own adulthood unsubscriptions.

If you've ever wanted to apply, or have been applying, the notion of unsubscribing to real, everyday life, this is the pilot and series for you! Watch now on Prime Video!

