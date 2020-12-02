Untamed Humans Debuts Line of Science-Backed, Hyper-Individualized and Super-Simplified Skincare Products

Untamed Humans is made for the individual, using products designed to enhance each customers' natural beauty through precise and personalized formulations. Untamed Humans isn't about achieving a homogenous standard of beauty. It's about allowing every human to live and present their true and authentic selves: the rough edges, the imperfections, the fresh-faced glow, and the meticulously made up for whatever the day or night may bring.

Created by an organic chemist and entrepreneur, Untamed Humans seeks to eliminate the guesswork and high cost associated with finding skincare products that work specifically for you. Backed by science and built on the belief that skincare doesn't need to be so hard, Untamed Humans formulates made-to-order skincare for every individual based on information specific to their exact needs.

Untamed Humans is committed to single bottle skincare—meaning that each product is made one bottle at a time, never mass produced. Each formulation is prepared based on answers to a quiz so it meets each customer's exact needs. The products are then produced, packaged, and shipped in 3 – 5 days.

Untamed Humans believes that what you put on your skin should adhere to the same standards as what you put in your body, and uses only the freshest, locally PNW sourced, natural ingredients—nothing harmful, and nothing extra. The team uses a proprietary system to formulate and create each individualized product in a sterile, precise environment, ensuring quality and consistency in every item.

The brand enters the market with five simple, effective products designed to allow customers to live their best lives—whatever that entails—without having to worry about complicated skincare routines.

(2) Customized Products:

Facial Moisturizer : A hyper-individualized, hydrating moisturizer ideal for day or night ( $26 - $68 )

: A hyper-individualized, hydrating moisturizer ideal for day or night ( - ) Facial Cleanser: A hyper-individualized gel cleanser that preserves the skin's natural moisture barrier ($29)

(3) Ready to Wear Products:

Body Stick : For cracked heels, rough elbows or anywhere else that needs a little extra love ($38)

: For cracked heels, rough elbows or anywhere else that needs a little extra love Lip Balm : A deeply hydrating lip balm to soothe dry, rough lips ($5.95)

: A deeply hydrating lip balm to soothe dry, rough lips Mask Relief Mist: A refreshing spray that combats "maskne" with a simple spritz ($7.99)

Untamed Humans' individualized products are available in various scents with an option to add CBD for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to calm and soothe your skin.

To learn more about Untamed Humans, take a skincare quiz, and shop the brand's industry-interrupting products, visit www.untamedhumans.com.

