Untangle Addresses Need For Threat Prevention at the Network Edge with Launch of SD-WAN Router 3.1

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the latest version of its award-winning Untangle SD-WAN Router. Version 3.1 introduces network security capabilities with Threat Prevention at the network edge. Untangle customers can now protect their networks with Threat Prevention which assesses the reputation of any network connection into or out of the network and blocks any network traffic that is associated with a bad reputation. All of this comes on the heels of a busy spring season for the company which includes numerous award wins, global partnerships and important milestones.

Untangle SD-WAN Router 3.1

SMBs are continuously asked to 'do more with less' in terms of securing their businesses. From limited budgets to smaller – if any – security resources, 38 percent of SMBs are allocating $1,000 or less to their IT security budget, in comparison to 29 percent in 2019 and 27 percent in 2018. Untangle SD-WAN Router 3.1 offers customers affordable, advanced security features combined with simple set up.

Highlights of SD-WAN Router 3.1:

Low cost entry package which provides network connectivity across a globally dispersed network, and increases business application performance with Untangle's WAN optimization techniques.

New security package that prevents malware, viruses, and other malicious traffic with minimal visibility into network traffic. Threat Prevention will assess and block dangerous types of network traffic even when the traffic is encrypted. Other types of protective features often require SSL Inspection which adds undesired CPU overheads.

Businesses can choose flexible deployment options when setting up branch offices: security can be either assessed at Headquarters with branch offices connected to the corporate network, or access advanced security to deliver assessments right at the network edge.

"Our customers requested to have security features built into their edge devices based on their specific networking needs. We listened and continue to improve our products to meet their changing needs," said Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at Untangle. "With the addition of Threat Prevention to SD-WAN Router 3.1, Untangle's Network Security Framework – which consists of Untangle's NG Firewall, SD-WAN Router and cloud based management tool, Command Center – now offers flexible networking and security options for geographically dispersed organizations."

Key Global Partnerships

In spring 2021, Untangle partnered with key companies to deliver its award-winning SMB security solutions to untapped markets, expanding its global reach: the Pulsia Technology partnership allowed for distribution in Spain, Mexico and France, while the Brainworks Computer Technologies GmbH partnership allowed for similar distribution in German-speaking countries.

Important Company Milestones

Untangle also celebrated the launch of the company's first mobile app, Untangle Go . Available on iOS and Android, Untangle GO empowers IT administrators to quickly access critical information regarding their security appliances and network status, all from the touch of a button.

The company's Untangle SD-WAN Router e6wl was also certified with several leading U.S. telcos including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The certification puts Untangle SD-WAN Router in an elite class of certified devices that meet each telco's stringent criteria for accessing their respective LTE networks and ultimately allows customers to use each telco's high-speed LTE network as a primary or secondary form of Internet connectivity to ensure continuous business operation.

Award Recognition

Untangle has continued to lead by innovation year after year. 2021 has not slowed the company down as they racked up several key industry and personnel awards including:

"We are proud to be thriving, particularly during a time that was uncertain for many," said Scott Devens, CEO at Untangle. "Together, as a team, Untangle has continuously stepped up to push our mission of not only delivering, but empowering, small businesses with the tools and resources to keep their organization cyber secure."

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

