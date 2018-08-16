Untangle Announces Pay as You Go Availability for AWS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle®, Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium business (SMB), today announced the availability of Pay As You Go (PAYG) options in Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its NG Firewall software. This new licensing structure for public cloud deployments will bolster Untangle's public cloud offerings following their AWS Bring Your Own License (BYOL) announcement this spring. Untangle's Firewall as a Service provides customers with integration to a cloud ecosystem that provides value-added services like centralized management, proactive alerting and threat intelligence.

This additional offering for AWS builds on Untangle's commitment to providing SMBs with the simplest user experience for installation, configuration, management and reporting, while providing new options for cloud-connected networks to safeguard their users, data and devices. NG Firewall in AWS helps organizations maintain a consistent security posture across dispersed locations. By moving from a firewall onsite to one located in the cloud, organizations can easily scale without being limited by hardware.

"For some of our customers, we run NG Firewall in the public cloud which allows us to simplify security policy configuration by deploying in a central location and routing traffic dynamically. We use Command Center to manage the day-to-day activities of each site. NG Firewall is invaluable to us," said David Groot, founder, Windstar Technologies. "Security products often vary, from easy to extreme, in their level of difficulty to implement and manage. Untangle's products are easy to set up, with an interface that is intuitive and responsive, without compromising security. We are able to customize each of our clients' sites based on their requirements, ensuring each network is proactively managed and secured."

Untangle's NG Firewall inspects traffic bi-directionally, providing advanced malware detection powered by ScoutIQ™ threat intelligence, including intrusion prevention, web and application filtering. Comprehensive VPN options work seamlessly with complete bandwidth shaping and optimization, and WAN balancing and failover for network redundancy to ensure reliability and business continuity. NG Firewall offers single pane visibility for policy management, visualizing dispersed networks, templates, alerts, reporting, auditing, and threat intelligence.

"Untangle continues to provide innovative solutions to complex security challenges that can be deployed by customers and partners without the need for deep cybersecurity expertise, enabling them to take advantage of macro trends in the industry like cloud computing," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "We are extending our commitment to our customers and partners to provide cutting edge solutions that are easy to deploy and manage by introducing this new offering for AWS."

Untangle NG Firewall in public clouds offers granular visibility into and control over all network traffic within VPC and between remote locations with the industry's most complete, custom-configurable, onboard reporting and widgetized, 360-degree dashboards. For more information on NG Firewall in the public cloud, visit: https://www.untangle.com/untangle-ng-firewall/public-cloud/.

Untangle NG Firewall is available via BYOL and PAYG on AWS.

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com.

