Untangle Delivers Mobile IT Administrative Capabilities with Untangle Go

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the release of Untangle Go, the company's first mobile app. Untangle Go, which has been released today on iOS and Android, empowers IT administrators to quickly access critical information regarding their security appliances and network status.

SMBs are increasingly asked to do more with less , with 38 percent of SMBs allocating $1,000 or less to their IT security budget. Keeping IT professionals within budget, informed, while offering an easy-to-navigate, mobile-optimized view of core network details, Untangle Go increases efficiency by enabling administrators to access high-level network health metrics. Untangle Go extends the reach of Untangle Command Center , enhancing centralized management - a core aspect of the Untangle Network Security Framework. Available for free on iOS and Google Play, Untangle Go aims to bring IT administrators peace of mind regarding their network and security status, regardless of their physical location or access to a computer.

"Untangle is pleased to be able to offer our partners a new tool to make their days easier," said Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Untangle. "Wherever they are, an administrator can now quickly check-in on the status of all the networks they manage, right from their mobile phone, and ensure that everything is running as expected."

As employees transition back into the office, administrators will be faced with new challenges that will require them to spend more time away from their desks making in-person office visits. In line with the Untangle ethos of meeting user needs to excel in customer service, Untangle Go is designed to ease those transitional periods and ensure that IT admins can always connect when needed. Untangle Go reaffirms the company's commitment to deliver IT administrators the information they need, when they need it, all while fitting tight budgets.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

