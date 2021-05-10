Untangle Executive Recognized on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel, acknowledging women from every aspect of the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Heather has been recognized by CRN for her work expanding and strengthening the Untangle Partner Program . Heather has strived to bring a Channel First perspective to all product and sales activities, reflecting the growing number of partners involved. Her work to improve resources and results for MSPs/MSSPs, VARs, OEM partners and Untangle distributors is most recently reflected in the launch of the new Untangle Channel Partner Portal , an interactive platform providing partners with a variety of tools and resources to drive growth and help meet their customers' security needs.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"I'm incredibly proud to be accepting this award," said Heather. "Of course, the entire Untangle team has been instrumental in developing not only our Channel program but the end-user tools and services that underlie those offerings. The Channel is the key aspect of our growth at Untangle, and I'm honored to be recognized for our continued success."

In line with findings from the Untangle Voice of the Channel report that cybersecurity investment will continue to increase across all sizes of businesses, Heather has been honored for her success in both widening the Untangle Channel and equipping Channel partners with the latest resources, software, and hardware appliances to meet their customers' security and connectivity needs.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

