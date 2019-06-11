Untangle Expands its Network Security Framework with New zSeries Appliances, NG Firewall Version 14.2

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises, today announced the release of its zSeries appliances , expanding its Network Security Framework while offering better performance and functionality at a lower price point.

The zSeries includes five new appliances, ranging from small desktop models to 1U rackmount servers, plus a wireless option. Untangle appliances are preloaded with NG Firewall , Untangle's award-winning network security software product, making deployment easy and seamless. With zero touch provisioning via Command Center , MSPs and customers with remote locations can easily configure the zSeries without the need for physical access to the appliance.

"The zSeries offers a simplified lineup to suit customers from branch offices to large campuses. Key upgrades available with the zSeries include faster processors, more RAM, NVMe SSD storage on the z6 and above, and fiber connectivity on the z12 and above," said Heather Paunet, vice president of product management at Untangle. "It's never been easier to deploy cost-effective, cloud-managed network security across dispersed networks while ensuring a consistent security posture for organizations of any size."

NG Firewall v14.2

Untangle NG Firewall 14.2 includes significant enhancements to web security and content filtering, the ability to synchronize users with Azure Active Directory, and enhancements to intrusion detection and prevention.

Web security and content filtering enhancements include:

Flagging, blocking and alerting based on search terms for Google, YouTube, Yahoo, Bing, and Ask.

Enforcement of safe search for YouTube. YouTube searches can be logged, and usage can be locked down to show only content that meets the 'safe search' criteria.

Enhanced malware detection with an even greater percentage of the internet categorized to block more attacks originating from web browsing.

These capabilities provide network administrators in content-sensitive environments such as schools, libraries or social services to meet compliance requirements while safeguarding users.

Recent Recognition

Untangle Wins 2019 Stevie American Business Awards Gold for Network Security Solution and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year

Gold for Network Security Solution and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year NG Firewall Wins 2019 Security Today Government Security Awards "The Govies" for Network Security

for Network Security EdTech Digest Awards Names NG Firewall as Cool Tool Winner 2019 for Networking, IT, Connectivity or Access Solution

Availability

Untangle zSeries appliances are now available for purchase on the Untangle website . The wireless appliance, z4w, is only available to ship in the United States.

Untangle NG Firewall 14.2 is available as a free upgrade for existing customers. Join Untangle for the Community Webinar: zSeries and NG Firewall v14.2 on June 18, 2019 to learn more about the features in 14.2 and the new zSeries appliances.

About Untangle

Untangle is the most trusted name in solutions specifically designed to help small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises optimize their networks while safeguarding their data and devices. Untangle's Network Security Framework provides cloud-managed security and connectivity options that work together seamlessly to ensure protection, monitoring, and control across the entire digital attack surface from headquarters to the network edge. Untangle's award-winning products are trusted by over 40,000 customers and protect millions of people and their devices. Untangle is committed to bringing open, innovative and interoperable solutions to its customers through its rapidly growing ecosystem of technology, managed services, and distribution partners worldwide. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at untangle.com .

