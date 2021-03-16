Untangle Extends SD-WAN Router Functionality with Leading Telco Certifications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced that the Untangle SD-WAN Router e6wl is now certified with several leading U.S. telcos including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The certification means the device is now equipped to use each telco's high-speed LTE network as a primary or secondary form of Internet connectivity to ensure continuous business operation for customers.

According to Untangle's recent 2020 SMB IT Security Report , 48 percent of SMBs are already operating in more than two locations, and over half of SMBs surveyed will permanently shift to at least a partially remote workforce. Businesses in remote areas may not have broadband Internet and rely only on wireless carriers for Internet access. With access to vast national coverage, this allows businesses with branch offices in remote areas who already rely on their preferred cellular provider to now leverage a high speed LTE network as a primary or backup Internet link to ensure continuous operation and secure remote access to the business's internal network via the Untangle SD-WAN Router.

This certification puts Untangle SD-WAN Router in an elite class of certified devices that meet each telco's stringent criteria for accessing their respective LTE networks.

"Network access using LTE is a key feature for SD-WAN edge devices, and adhering to the strict standards of each telco's requirements ensures seamless connectivity," said Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Products at Untangle. "The certification for our Untangle SD-WAN Router appliances expands our ability to provide reliable fast internet connectivity to our customers. We can now offer SMBs their choice between the top three U.S. carriers for their SD-WAN connectivity needs."

As part of Untangle's Network Security Framework , Untangle SD-WAN Router, with its proprietary predictive routing technology, provides the ability for businesses to build a comprehensive, secure Software-Defined Network at a fraction of the cost. Untangle SD-WAN Router software provides interoffice connectivity across all sites, optimizes the internet over existing infrastructure, and prioritizes business critical applications to maximize employee productivity.

