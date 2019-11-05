Untangle Extends the Network to the Edge with the Release of Untangle SD-WAN Router and New eSeries Appliances

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated Untangle SD-WAN Router , providing customers with a simplified and economical approach to branch office networking, meeting the needs of small offices with budget restrictions.

According to a recent survey by Untangle, 61 percent of SMBs note that branch office management and maintaining network security are their biggest incentives to deploy SD-WAN solutions for their organization. As work teams have become spread across increasingly large distances, working both remotely and across multiple branch offices, it is imperative to prioritize business-critical applications needed to keep teams connected. Untangle's SD-WAN Router is a lightweight device that extends the network to the edge, bringing connectivity to branch offices. With Untangle's SD-WAN Router, real-time performance monitoring and configurable, dynamic WAN balancing improves the performance of inexpensive internet connections to eliminate the need for expensive upgrades to dedicated links or MPLS.

"Businesses are now commonly spread across multiple locations and are constantly sending data to cloud-based applications, with many apps requiring high bandwidth such as video conferencing. The increase in bandwidth demands and the increase in the number of devices connected to the network, puts more demand on the internet infrastructure," says Heather Paunet, vice president of product management at Untangle. "This transformation requires a scalable and efficient solution to address high-volume data traffic requirements within the budget restrictions that SMB's usually face. Untangle's SD-WAN Router, with its patent-pending Predictive Routing technology, ensures business critical applications are prioritized first, and enables SMB's to implement a software defined network across the internet infrastructure already in place".

The Untangle SD-WAN Router is a key component of the Untangle Network Security Framework , announced in March 2019, which includes the award-winning NG Firewall and Command Center products. With the addition of the Untangle SD-WAN Router, customers can now build a comprehensive and secure software defined network that includes branch office connectivity, internet optimization, complete network visibility, fast deployment with zero touch provisioning and business continuity. All of this is now available to SMBs at a fraction of the cost of other SD-WAN vendors.

"Companies of all sizes are experiencing a growth in branch offices and remote employees. Managing this becomes a challenge as IT departments lack a comprehensive networking solution that gives equal access, equal performance and the same level of security across all sites," continued Paunet. "Untangle's Network Security Framework with Untangle SD-WAN Routers, specifically designed for the branch office, ensures that one secure network spans multi-sites across broadband internet connections providing the same fast access to applications and resources for all employees."

Untangle is also releasing its eSeries appliances , lightweight edge devices designed for branch office connectivity, WAN performance optimization, and business continuity. The Untangle eSeries appliances feature multiple WAN interfaces, 802.11ac WiFi, fiber and LTE cellular connectivity. All Untangle eSeries appliances support zero touch provisioning and remote management via Command Center.

The Untangle SD-WAN Router is now available for pre-order and will be shipping in early December 2019. For more information, visit www.untangle.com

About Untangle

Untangle is the most trusted name in solutions specifically designed to help small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises optimize their networks while safeguarding their data and devices. Untangle's Network Security Framework provides cloud-managed security and connectivity options that work together seamlessly to ensure protection, monitoring, and control across the entire digital attack surface from headquarters to the network edge. Untangle's award-winning products are trusted by over 40,000 customers and protect millions of people and their devices. Untangle is committed to bringing open, innovative and interoperable solutions to its customers through its rapidly growing ecosystem of technology, managed services, and distribution partners worldwide. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. www.untangle.com .

