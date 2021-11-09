Untangle Named a Finalist for CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, is announcing that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Untangle as a Finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Untangle is being recognized for its comprehensive security solution, the Untangle Network Security Framework in the Network Security category.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Untangle delivers to IT professionals a comprehensive approach to security orchestration. By providing IT teams with the ability to ensure protection, monitoring and control for all devices, applications and events, the Untangle Network Security Framework enforces a consistent security posture across the entire digital attack surface. Including the award-winning NG Firewall, SD-WAN Router and Command Center, Untangle Network Security Framework brings together a full range of different networking security and optimization components to meet the needs of connected organizations, from core to cloud to network edge.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

"Whether deploying NG Firewall in a headquarter office to manage branch networks with multi-layered security policies, or optimizing network connectivity through SD-WAN Router's Predictive Routing technology, Untangle Network Security Framework simplifies network security implementation and enables network administrators with full network control," said Timur Kovalev, chief technology officer at Untangle. "This recognition from CRN validates our work in putting IT back in control of dispersed networks, hybrid cloud environments, and IoT and mobile devices."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.



Untangle Media Contact

Lumina Communications on behalf of Untangle

[email protected]

408-963-6418

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Untangle